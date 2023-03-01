New MG Hector facelift receives positive response but sales remain flat in February 2023

MG Motor India sales for February 2023 sees a marginal growth of 1.9 percent compared to January 2023.

MG Motor India today announced that its retail sales for February 2023 were 4,193 units. While booking for the Next-Gen Hector is positive, the supply situation of select variants is impacted, says the carmaker. The carmaker is also focused on ramping up the production of MG Gloster to cater to the demand of SUV enthusiasts.

In comparison, MG sold 4,114 units in January 2023, registering a month-on-month sales decline of 4.4 percent last month. However, in February 2023, the carmaker managed to register a 1.9 percent increase in sales.

The manufacturer has reaffirmed its commitment towards building a robust EV ecosystem in India and inaugurated 12 DC fast charging stations for EVs on the Delhi-Jalandhar corridor in partnership with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). With the production expansion of ZS EV, the car is poised to serve the growing demand of EV buyers in the country.