Mercedes-Benz opens bookings for next-gen GLE: Delivers more than 600 cars on Dhanteras!

Mercedes-Benz India has today commenced the bookings of the next-generation GLE SUV in India. The company has confirmed that it is going to launch the new GLE in India ahead of the 2020 Auto Expo. Owing to huge demand, Mercedes-Benz has sold the entire stock of the current generation GLE in India, three months ahead of the company's expectations.

The German automaker has also announced that on the day of Dhanteras, it sold more than 600 cars across India. Out of these 250 were sold Delhi-NCR along. This marks a new record for the brand. Recently, on Dussehra and Navratri the company has sold 200 cars in Mumbai and Gujarat.

For Mercedes-Benz India, the GLE is one of the most successful products. Since its launch, the German automaker has sold a total do 13,000 units of the SUV in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, "The festive season has been satisfactory for us and we are glad to see an overwhelming response to our products from across markets. We are excited to see the response to the current GLE, which sold out 3 months ahead of the plan. We have now opened the bookings for the new generation GLE, scheduled to be launched before the Auto Expo 2020. We are confident that the new GLE which will be the most advanced GLE ever, will continue to redefine the luxury SUV space."