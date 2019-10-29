Video: Next-generation Mercedes-Benz S Class spotted- Shows its large grille and sleek headlamps

The next-generation Mercedes-Benz S Class is set to be unveiled very soon. Test mules of the same have been spotted testing on international soil several times in the recent past. Sitting at the top of Mercedes' portfolio, the S Class has always acted as a platform for the brand to showcase its technological advancement. And hence, we expect its upcoming iteration to offer several industry firsts across various parameters. Mercedes-Benz has been tight-lipped when it comes to sharing any details related to the new S Class. However, a video uploaded recently on the YouTube channel walkoARTvideos, of one of the test mules of the new S Class, reveals some interesting details about the saloon's exterior design.

Overall, the new Mercedes-Benz S Class looks sleeker in comparison to the current generation model. There is a large grille up-front and is flanked by slimmer headlamps. Off course, the headlights are all LED unit and offer LED daytime running elements as well. The test mule of the S Class is covered under heavy camouflage and hence it is difficult to comment on the intricate details. However, it is still quite evident that the side profile of the car is indigenously Mercedes-Benz with its curvaceous layout. At the back, expect the tail-lamps to feature a slightly sharper design as well.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The cabin of the new Mercedes-Benz S Class will undergo a major transformation as well. There will be a fully-digital instrument cluster on offer. However, the central infotainment system, which earlier used to be integrated with the former, will now be a large vertical set-up mounted on the centre console. The new S Class' cabin will have a minimalistic design with very few physical buttons.

The new Mercedes-Benz S Class will not have an all-electric powertrain option. However, there will be some form of electrification. There is a possibility that the 6.0-litre, V12 engine will not make a comeback. There could be hybrid as well as plug-in hybrid engine options on offer with the new S Class.

Image Credits: walkoARTvideos/YouTube