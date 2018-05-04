New Mercedes-Benz GLS spied testing at Nurburgring: Audi Q7 challenger to arrive 2018 end

The next generation model of the Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV has been recently spied testing. The test mule that was snapped, courtesy Carscoops, at the Nurburgring circuit wore heavy camouflage and hence, exact visual changes were almost invisible. The new generation Mercedes Benz GLS SUV will come based on the company's MHA platform that also underpins the GLE. The new platform will help the GLS lose weight significantly which is a good thing. If reports on the internet are to be believed, the upcoming new Mercedes-Benz GLS will share most of its components with the S-Class sedan. The upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLS will come as a third-generation model and it will feature the similar boxy, spacious design for which the SUV has always been known for.

Powering the new Mercedes GLS will likely be the same engine options that run the S-Class. The SUV is expected to source power from six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines along with an eight-cylinder petrol engine. The company will also introduce a more performance oriented version that will be christened GLS 63. Some reports state that there is also a 48-volt hybrid system in the making and that can be introduced later.

The GLS might later receive a twin-turbocharged AMG avatar as well. The new Mercedes-Benz GLS is also expected to come with some autonomous driving systems. The company's Active steer assist system along with the Distronic Active proximity control enables the vehicle to accelerate, decelerate and steer on its own for almost 30 seconds.

Inside the cabin, the SUV will receive two large 12.3-inch screens to enhance the convenience factor. The new generation Mercedes-Benz GLS is expected to make its debut towards the end of this year Expect India launch of the SUV to take place soon after. More details expected to be revealed in the coming days!

Image Source: Carscoops