New Mercedes-Benz GLE revealed: Could this be Mercedes’ first plug-in hybrid in India?

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the next generation GLE in its first set of images before its official unveiling at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The new Mercedes-Benz GLE has been updated with new technologies, the most notable of which are a new and advanced suspension system and a plug-in hybrid variant. The new GLE is now more spacious on the inside and offers a third-row seat as an option. The infotainment system is larger and the GLE 450 4MATIC is powered by a six-cylinder engine systematically electrified with 48-volt technology.

Mercedes-Benz says that the new GLE has five very important innovations to boast of, that include E-Active body control, active tailback assist and its turn-off function, 4MATIC, and seating comfort. The GLE's newly developed suspension system is the only one in the market in which spring and damping forces are individually controlled at each wheel.

Diesel and plug-in hybrid variants of the new Mercedes-Benz GLE will follow later.

Active tailback assist system actively supports the driver in stop-and-go traffic up to about 60 km/h. 4MATIC is being made available for the first time for models with six- & eight-cylinder engines and the plug-in hybrid.

New Mercedes-Benz GLE has a longer wheelbase by 80 mm. The second-row seats are electrically adjustable and a third row is available as an option.

New Mercedes-Benz GLE will also see the debut of Mercedes' new driving assistance systems.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLE will be launched with the new in-line six-cylinder petrol engine, and other engines including diesels and a plug-in hybrid will follow. The petrol GLE produces 367 hp and 500 Nm of torque, with a further 250 Nm of torque and 22 hp available via EQ Boost over short periods.

The latest generation of Mercedes-Benz driving assistance system will debut with the new GLE, including Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC which helps the SUV to recognise and respond to slow-moving traffic with the help of information from LiveTraffic. It also gets Active Brake Assist, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Active Steering Assist and others.

Another new system is the Trailer Manoeuvring Assist, which is optionally available for the GLE in Europe. It makes reversing manoeuvres easier for inexperienced trailer users. Trailer Manoeuvring Assist controls the steering angle of the towing vehicle automatically at a limited speed of up to 5 km/h.

The new GLE also gets a new suspension system. E-Active Body Control was developed in-house by Mercedes-Benz, has a 48 V operating voltage and is available as optional equipment for engine variants with six and more cylinders. On poor road surfaces the system is even able to recuperate energy, roughly halving the energy requirement compared to the preceding system in the S-Class.

Mercedes-Benz will showcase the new GLE at the Paris Motor Show scheduled to be held in October this year. Expect its India launch to take place in the early months of 2019, which is likely to be followed by the launch of its plug-in hybrid version soon after.