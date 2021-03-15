New Mercedes-Benz E-Class launch tomorrow: What to expect from the 5 Series, A6 rival

The new E-Class will bring the brand’s new design language along with a revised interior equipped with the new MBUX interface. Due to its popularity, the launch of the facelift model has been expedited by Mercedes-Benz India.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class-Facelift

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift will be launched in India tomorrow. The model is the most popular luxury vehicle in India having sold close to 46,000 units since it was first launched in 1995. The current-generation E-Class made its global debut in 2020 and was scheduled to be launched in India late this year. However, due to the popular demand for the vehicle, Mercedes-Benz India has expedited its arrival. The new E-Class launch is a part of the 15 model launch commitment in 2021 made by the brand earlier this year. The current-generation model was launch in 2017 in only its long-wheelbase (LWB) form and the new model will build on the same with new tech and a brand new look.

The mid-life cycle facelift to the E-Class will continue to be offered in India in the LWB form. However, Mercedes-Benz has given the model an extensive makeover. It features a revised styling with an aggressive front look and an elegant rear end which is in line with the brand’s current design language. The car looks much sportier than before, while continues to sit on its elegant stance, offering the new adaptive LED headlamps and LED taillamps as well.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Facelift Interior, Features

The cabin will also see an extensive makeover with a newly designed multi-function steering wheel. It offers more advanced functions than before now being paired with the MBUX system with the “Hey Mercedes” voice-activated assistant. The E-Class will offer a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the MBUX, and the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, both mounted on one seamless glass panel. The E-Class facelift will also feature Mercedes Me Connect mobile app compatibility while the overall cabin will offer a handful of upholstery options.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Facelift Engine Details

Engine options on the new E-Class would be borrowed from the current models. There will be 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The E 200 with its petrol motor would deliver 194 hp and 320 Nm of torque. The diesel E 220d would deliver a maximum power output of 192 hp and 400 Nm of torque. Both motors would be available with the 9G-Tronic 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Facelift Expected Price and RIvals

The new E-Class is expected to be priced around the same range as the current model but might attract a premium over it as well. We expect the new E-Class facelift to be priced between Rs 60 lakh to Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of the BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, Jaguar XF, Volvo S90 and the Lexus ES 300h.

