New Mercedes-Benz E-Class launch on March 16: Changes explained

The best selling luxury car in India will get a makeover. The new 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class will be launched in India offer a new look and more modern tech.

Mercedes-Benz India has announced that the revised E-Class sedan will be launched on March 16. The biggest drivers of growth for the most popular luxury car brand in India has been through its sedan range. In 2020, 53% of its sales consisted of sedans. The E-Class is the best selling luxury car in India, followed by the C-Class which is an astounding feat especially when SUVs are in trend. Mercedes-Benz India is planning to continue to be aggressive with a total of 15 launches in 2021. The next model to arrive will be the new E-Class. Subsequently, the A-Class Limousine will also be launched on March 25.

Seeing the demand for the E-Class, Mercedes-Benz India has expedited the launch of the model. In India, the German automaker has sold close to 46,000 units of the sedan since it was launched in 1995, and it continues to be the most popular luxury model in the country. In 2017, Mercedes-Benz took the leap to introduce only the E-Class in Long-WheelBase (LWB) form only which elevated its appeal to Indian buyers. India is the only market for the right-hand drive long-wheelbase E-Class which is also locally assembled at the brand’s plant in Chakan, near Pune.

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Changes

The new model will build on the current model’s underpinning but will offer a brand new electronic architecture. It will come equipped with the new MBUX system with the “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant. There will also be additional cosmetic and technical improvements to the cabin with more features and technologies. It will feature a brand new seamless glass panel which will act as the digital driver instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment system. Additionally, the driver will also get a brand new steering wheel design which will incorporate more functions than before. The new E-Class will also bring in a new exterior styling, in line with the brand’s current design language. The 2021 E-Class LWB will bring in the new Multi-beam LED headlamp technology to the model as well.

Engine options on the new E-Class are likely to be derived from the current line up. The new E-Class is expected to be offered in the E200 guise and the E220d guise. However, electrified versions of the powertrains cannot be ruled out at the moment.

