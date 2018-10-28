New Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet launched in India: Convertible sedan priced at Rs 65.25 lakh

German luxury car manufacturer has launched the new 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet facelift in India at Rs 65.25 lakh (Ex-Showroom). The launch of the C-Class Cabriolet comes within a month of launching the regular C-Class facelift in the country and was launched on 'The Car and Bike Show' on the NDTV network. The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift is the company's 11th new product launch this year. The new C-Class Cabriolet was first showcased at the 2018 New York Auto Show and gets many key upgrades.

Mercedes-Benz India launched the C-Class Cabriolet first in India in 2016 and this is the first facelift ever since then. The new upgrades on the convertible sedan include Multibeam LED headlamps, modified bumpers and new design on the alloy wheels. Inside, the new C-Class Cabriolet gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and supports smartphone integration and in-built navigation.

The interiors of the new C-Class Cabriolet gets colour schemes options including anthracite wood oak grey and open-pore walnut wood. The fabric of the roof of the car is offered in four colours red, black, blue and brown. Mercedes-Benz India opens the roof in about 11 seconds and can be done so till a speed of 40 kmph. The C-Cabriolet also gets Burmester audio system and the company's Designo range of customisation option. 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet is powered by a 2.0L petrol engine with 258 bhp and 370 Nm of torque mated to a 9G Tronic automatic gearbox. The car has a top speed of 250 kmph.

Credit: The Car and Bike Show