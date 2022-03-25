New Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series unveiled: Unfiltered performance

With 724 bhp on tap, the new Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series makes its debut as a track-only car. It gets 4.0L bi-turbo V8 under the hood developing a peak torque of 850 Nm

To extend the GT legacy further, Mercedes-AMG has taken the wraps off the new GT Track Series. The Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series is aimed to deliver unfiltered performance. However, it remains ineligible for use on public roads. The track-only performance car also encapsulates its exclusivity with a slew of technological and visual updates.

The heart of the matter here is a 4.0L bi-turbo V8 motor that is tuned to produce 724 bhp of peak power output. The max torque figure is 850 Nm. The GT Track Series uses custom injectors and a flat crankshaft to offer a mind-boggling performance. A 6-speed sequential gearbox is put to use on the GT Track Series. It sends power to the rear wheels. For ensuring enough traction all the time, this AMG features an adjustable differential.

The suspension duties are performed by four-way adjustable Bilstein dampers. They can be adjusted for compression, rebound, and ride height. Furthermore, the anti-roll bars on the Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series are individually adjustable.

In contrast to the regular GT, the Track Series looks brute from all angles. While new-age cars are settling down with a minimalistic theme, styling on the GT Track Series is loud. Also, it tips the scale at just 1,400 kilos. Thanks to the extensive use of Carbon Fibre. The bonnet, rear hatch, sills, wings, and rear apron are all made of Carbon Fibre for offering more rigidity without the weight gain. The 18-inch rims are high-sheen milled units to keep the weight and performance in check.

The stopping power comes via steel brakes. The front axle features 390 mm rotors, whereas the rear axle sports 355 mm rotors. Also, a high-tensile steel roll cage is fixed to the space frame chassis. An extrication hatch in the roof is also being offered. For added safety, GT Track Series gets a 5-point safety harness to meet the FIA standards.

