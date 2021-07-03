New Mercedes-AMG E 63 S, E 53 India launch date announced: BMW M5 rival arriving on July 15

The Mercedes-AMG E 63 S will finally return its latest iteration to the Indian market. However, it will be the first time the E 53 model will be launched in India.

Mercedes-Benz India announced to introduced 15 new products in the Indian market in 2021. While a few have already arrived, next in line is a pair of performance sedans from Affalterbach. The Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4Matic+ will return to the Indian market. In addition, the AMG E 53 4Matic+ will also make its India debut. Both the AMG sedans will be launched on July 15, 2021. This year, Mercedes-Benz India launched the A-Class Limousine, AMG A35, the new E-Class (on which the new E 63 and E 53 models are based), the new generation GLA-Class, the new S Class, and the Maybach GLS.

The E 63 S will of course be the flagship E-Class AMG model. The performance sedan is powered by an AMG 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine. As India will get the more powerful S model, the engine is tuned to churn out 612hp and peak torque of 850Nm. A 9-speed AMG Speedshift automatic transmission will channel the power to the all-wheel-drive 4Matic system. Mercedes claims the AMG E 63 S can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds.

In contrast, the less feisty E 53 uses a 3.0-litre, inline-6 cylinder turbocharged engine that is paired with the EQ Boost 48V mild-hybrid system. The engine is similar to the one found in the AMG GLE 53 SUV on sale in India. Like its SUV brother, the E 53 will be tuned to develop 435 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque. The 21hp EQ Boost system is also capable of generating 250Nm of torque to fill in the gap between gear changes and turbo lag. It also comes with the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system and the 9-speed AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission.

Mercedes-Benz India currently assembles the AMG A35 and the AMG GLC 43 at its plant in Pune. Although we await confirmation, on the plans for the AMG E-Class models, it is unlikely that they will be assembled in India. The E 63 is only manufactured in Germany as the engine is a pure-bred AMG following the “One man, One engine” philosophy. Although it is probable that E 53 AMG could be assembled in India, however, the production line at the Chakan plant tailored to assemble the Long Wheel Base model of the standard E-Class. Whether the new AMG E 53 can be accommodated to be manufactured in India, remains to be seen.

