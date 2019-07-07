New Mercedes-AMG CLA45 with all-wheel drive makes 382PS: Coming to India in 2020

The baby Mercedes saloon has been one of the best sellers for the German car maker. Now, the CLA45 gets a makeover and in its new avatar, it gets even better. The entire car looks different but that aggressiveness we so expect from all vehicles that carry the AMG badge is very much retained. There is a lip spoiler as well as diffuser that give it the mean looks. If you thought the CLA45 looks meaner, then you haven't checked out the even spicier CLA45 S. The AMG package that it comes with, brings in a deeper diffuser and other elements.

But for an AMG, it is the heart that matters. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol is a familiar unit but it makes 382PS of power and 480Nm of torque. 0-100kmph comes up in less than four seconds while the top speed is closer to 250kmph (electronically limited). Plonk in the optional Driver's Package and you will be staring at 300kmph. Mercedes-AMG use an 8-speed dual clutch automatic to transfer all that power to all four wheels. However, the all-wheel drive system uses two clutches for each of the rear axles. Depending on the condition, the torque can be split between the front and rear wheels. This allows this baby Merc to have a Drift mode too. That this will be a corner demon is further accentuated by the McPhersons at the front as well as independent suspension at the rear. Did we say that Pirelli 19-inch wheels are fitted to the car?

For what use is all this power if it cannot be reigned in at the right time? For this, all four wheels have been given ventilated as well as drilled rotors. These are expected to give the car stupendous braking performance.

The most important question? When is the CLA45 coming to India? The current model in India is doing okay numbers. This facelifted version will make its way to our shores sometime early next year.