New Mercedes-AMG A45 S hatchback India launch confirmed for November

The feisty compact performance car from Mercedes-AMG will return to the Indian market. This time it will be the A45 S hatchback.

By:October 28, 2021 5:04 PM

The Mercedes-AMG A45 S hatchback will be launched in the Indian market late next month. The A45 S packs the most powerful series-production four-cylinder engine in the world. The AMG A45 S was unveiled at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed and it will be the most expensive hatchback in India ever. Unlike the A35 sedan, the A45 S hatchback will be imported as a CBU.

The AMG A45 S will be the fastest and most powerful hatchback in India. It will pack a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine that pumps out a staggering 421hp and 500Nm of torque. That is 115hp and 100Nm more than the AMG A35 sedan. The engine in the A45 S would be paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox sending power to the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. It even features a multi-plate clutch with torque vectoring

Mercedes-AMG claims that the A45 S can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 3.9 seconds and is limited to a top speed of 270 km/h. To help it come to a stop, the brakes on the A45 S feature red-painted six-piston front 360mm discs. At the back, a single-piston 330mm disc setup is offered. 

The A45 S looks extremely mean like all the modern AMG models in the range. The car is based on the A-Class, thus many features, tech, and interior equipment would be lifted from the standard car, but with subtle and not so subtle AMG touches to make the occupants feel a little more special. 

In 2014, Mercedes-Benz had introduced an AMG-tuned A-Class model. It was the first Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S. Based on the four-door coupe A-Class, at the time it was the most powerful four-pot in the world. The new AMG A-Class model will arrive in the form of a hatchback. The Audi RS3 is not available in the Indian market. So the AMG A45 S would only take on the BMW M2 Competition in the feisty compact luxury performance car segment. Being a direct import, expect the Mercedes-AMG A45 S to be priced competitively to the M2 around the Rs 78-85 lakh range. We will officially know the number on November 17 when the model is officially introduced in the market.

