New Maserati Nettuno twin turbo V6 engine to use F1 tech: Power, torque figures revealed

A new era for Maserati beckons as the brand has revealed a new engine for its upcoming supercars. Called the Nettuno, the new V6 engine is expected to power the upcoming MC20 and Maserati says it has developed the engine all but itself. But also says that it features new F1 technology. Here’s what the engine will offer in the next-gen Maseratis.

The trident studded, sportscar maker from Modena, Italy has announced some big news. Maserati has developed a brand new engine for its upcoming next-generation vehicles. The motor is called the Maserati Nettuno which will use some new clever technology like pre-chamber combustion system with twin-spark plugs for each cylinder, a system developed from Formula 1. The engine will make its debut in the upcoming MC20 supercar which is currently under development. Following which the engine will make its way into other Maserati models and will also come coupled with a hybrid system at a later stage. The engine is claimed to be developed and manufactured by Maserati in Modena. But have also stated “the MC20 will take Maserati back to the world of racing” which is an interesting comment.

Maserati has revealed detailed specifications about the engine, mentioning it is going to be a 90-degree V6 engine that will have a displacement of 3.0-litres. Using twin-turbochargers, it will be able to generate 630 PS @ 7500rpm and 730 Nm @ 3000 – 5500rpm while red-lining at 8,000rpm. It will feature a dry-sump system meaning that it can be placed lower, thus dropping the centre of gravity of the vehicle. The engine will use direct and port injection systems with twin-sparkplugs. Maserati claims that the Nettuno weighs less than 220kgs.

The sedan models like the Ghibli and the Quattroporte models will get an update globally this year along with the Levante SUV. Next year Maserati will introduce the next generation GranTurismo sports coupe along with a second SUV to sit alongside the Levante. There will also be a convertible version of the MC20 next year after the hard-top sports car makes sit debut in late 2020. In 2022, the GranCabrio and the Quattroporte will be replaced by new models and in 2023 the next generation Levante will make its debut according to Maserati’s official timeline.

