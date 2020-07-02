New Maserati Nettuno twin turbo V6 engine to use F1 tech: Power, torque figures revealed

A new era for Maserati beckons as the brand has revealed a new engine for its upcoming supercars. Called the Nettuno, the new V6 engine is expected to power the upcoming MC20 and Maserati says it has developed the engine all but itself. But also says that it features new F1 technology. Here’s what the engine will offer in the next-gen Maseratis.

By:Published: July 2, 2020 6:33 PM

The trident studded, sportscar maker from Modena, Italy has announced some big news. Maserati has developed a brand new engine for its upcoming next-generation vehicles. The motor is called the Maserati Nettuno which will use some new clever technology like pre-chamber combustion system with twin-spark plugs for each cylinder, a system developed from Formula 1.  The engine will make its debut in the upcoming MC20 supercar which is currently under development. Following which the engine will make its way into other Maserati models and will also come coupled with a hybrid system at a later stage. The engine is claimed to be developed and manufactured by Maserati in Modena. But have also stated “the MC20 will take Maserati back to the world of racing” which is an interesting comment. 

Maserati has revealed detailed specifications about the engine, mentioning it is going to be a 90-degree V6 engine that will have a displacement of 3.0-litres. Using twin-turbochargers, it will be able to generate 630 PS @ 7500rpm and 730 Nm @ 3000 – 5500rpm while red-lining at 8,000rpm. It will feature a dry-sump system meaning that it can be placed lower, thus dropping the centre of gravity of the vehicle. The engine will use direct and port injection systems with twin-sparkplugs. Maserati claims that the Nettuno weighs less than 220kgs.

The sedan models like the Ghibli and the Quattroporte models will get an update globally this year along with the Levante SUV. Next year Maserati will introduce the next generation GranTurismo sports coupe along with a second SUV to sit alongside the Levante. There will also be a convertible version of the MC20 next year after the hard-top sports car makes sit debut in late 2020. In 2022, the GranCabrio and the Quattroporte will be replaced by new models and in 2023 the next generation Levante will make its debut according to Maserati’s official timeline.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2020 Honda CBR400R revealed: Why it should be launched in India

2020 Honda CBR400R revealed: Why it should be launched in India

BGauss A2, B8 electric scooters with range of up to 110 km to launch next month

BGauss A2, B8 electric scooters with range of up to 110 km to launch next month

Yamaha introduces special offer for COVID-19 warriors: How to avail this scheme

Yamaha introduces special offer for COVID-19 warriors: How to avail this scheme

India-bound Ducati Panigale V2 gets a new white Rosso livery: Expected price, features of 959 successor!

India-bound Ducati Panigale V2 gets a new white Rosso livery: Expected price, features of 959 successor!

Exponential growth upcoming in Indian EV market in next 1-1.5 years: BluSmart Mobility

Exponential growth upcoming in Indian EV market in next 1-1.5 years: BluSmart Mobility

New-gen Hyundai i20 India-spec spied testing: Expected features, engines, launch date

New-gen Hyundai i20 India-spec spied testing: Expected features, engines, launch date

Crazy DS X E-Tense: Two cars in one with 1,360 hp!

Crazy DS X E-Tense: Two cars in one with 1,360 hp!

Super-stunning custom-built Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 ideas from The Bike Shed, RE tie-up

Super-stunning custom-built Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 ideas from The Bike Shed, RE tie-up

Honda WR-V BS6 launched: Ford Freestyle rival price, specs, features

Honda WR-V BS6 launched: Ford Freestyle rival price, specs, features

Post lockdown recovery: Royal Enfield sells 36,510 bikes in June, nearly twice than May

Post lockdown recovery: Royal Enfield sells 36,510 bikes in June, nearly twice than May

June 2020 two-wheeler sales: Hero MotoCorp sold over 4.5 lakh bikes & scooters followed by Bajaj, Honda

June 2020 two-wheeler sales: Hero MotoCorp sold over 4.5 lakh bikes & scooters followed by Bajaj, Honda

Porsche India director, Pavan Shetty, resigns: Ashish Kaul takes over as the interim

Porsche India director, Pavan Shetty, resigns: Ashish Kaul takes over as the interim

2020 Honda City vs 2020 Hyundai Verna: 5 ways both beat each other

2020 Honda City vs 2020 Hyundai Verna: 5 ways both beat each other

2020 Honda City Review: Hits & Misses of Hyundai Verna Rival

2020 Honda City Review: Hits & Misses of Hyundai Verna Rival

Exclusive! Hero Electric's AE-47 bike India launch delayed: New timeline, reasons explained

Exclusive! Hero Electric's AE-47 bike India launch delayed: New timeline, reasons explained

June 2020 car sales: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata top sales chart with hatchbacks

June 2020 car sales: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata top sales chart with hatchbacks

Exchange any bike, scooter with Ather electric scooter: Ather Energy, CredR join hands

Exchange any bike, scooter with Ather electric scooter: Ather Energy, CredR join hands

Force Motors gives Andhra govt 1,000 Traveller ambulances: COVID-19 testing, transport ventilator-enabled

Force Motors gives Andhra govt 1,000 Traveller ambulances: COVID-19 testing, transport ventilator-enabled

2021 Kia Carnival MPV spotted on road for the first time: Innova Crysta rival looks stunning!

2021 Kia Carnival MPV spotted on road for the first time: Innova Crysta rival looks stunning!

Simple Mark 2 'smart' electric scooter to launch in Feb 2021: 280 km range, 100 kph top speed

Simple Mark 2 'smart' electric scooter to launch in Feb 2021: 280 km range, 100 kph top speed