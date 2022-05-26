New Maserati MC20 Cielo makes global debut

The Maserati MC20’s convertible sibling, the Cielo, makes its global debut with a 629 hp twin-turbo V6.

The new Maserati MC20 Cielo, the spyder version of the MC20, makes its global debut. Cielo translates to ‘sky’, making it a suitable name for the topless Maserati. The Cielo was developed at the Maserati Innovation Lab and is manufactured at the plant on Viale Ciro Menotti, where the coupe is also made.

The new MC20 Cielo is the second variant of the three planned vehicles by Maserati, the third being an electric variant yet to be unveiled.

The two-seater convertible’s chassis is made of carbon fibre, giving it a rigid platform, while also keeping the weight in check. The MC20 Cielo weighs 65 kg more than the coupe version. With the new Maserati convertible, the carmaker offers a unique three-layer metallic colour known as Acquamarina. The carbon fibre chassis will also be seen in the upcoming electric vehicles as well.

Inside, the Maserati Cielo features a carbon fibre cockpit and gets active safety features such as parking sensors, rear-view camera and blind-spot monitoring, included in the MC20 since the MY22. The new spyder also gets autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign information and a new 360° camera.

MC20 Cielo comes with an optional Sonus Faber audio system, specifically tuned for the spyder’s cabin with 12 speakers. The vehicle also gets the Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA) Multimedia system, and Maserati Connect.

The new Maserati features an electrochromic (smart glass) with Polymer-Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) technology that can transform from clear to opaque at the touch of a button on the central screen.

Powering the MC20 Cielo is a mid-mounted 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 that makes 629 hp that can help reach 100 km/h from a standstill in 3 seconds.

Maserati does have plans to launch the MC20 coupe in India and the Levante hybrid SUV, while the Grecale SUV is likely to follow. However, the Italian brand is looking at expanding its presence in India since it has just two dealerships at the moment. Speaking of launches, the MC20 Cielo is priced at £1,87,230 (~Rs 1.8 crore, before taxes and duties).