New Maruti Wagon R micro hybrid spotted: Hyundai Santro rival now bigger, smarter and more spacious

One of the most awaited launches of the year, the new generation Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has been spied in India again, this time in a hybrid avatar. The hatchback has been testing in India for quite a long time now and the hybrid version has been snapped recently by folks at Rushlane. The new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R hybrid is expected to come with the company's start-stop function that is also known as the SHVS function. The technology automatically shuts down the engine when the gearbox is in neutral and the engine is at idle for a few seconds. This helps in fuel saving at traffic signals and in stop-go traffic. The engine comes to life again as soon as the driver presses the clutch. The next generation Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is based on the company's new Heartect platform that also underpins the new Dzire and Swift. The car has a tall boy design, however, it will not look identical to the model currently on sale in Japan.

New Maruti WagonR micro hybrid (Image Source: Rushlane)

The new Maruti Wagon R sources power from a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission. A five-speed AMT gearbox is also expected to be on offer. The engine should be good for churning out 67 bhp of power along with a peak torque of 91 Nm but official figures are yet to be revealed and there could be slight differences at the time of the launch.

The interiors of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R are also visible in the images and one can see the centrally positioned instrument cluster. The top variants of the car might also get a touchscreen infotainment system to enhance the convenience of the occupants.

The new generation Maruti Wagon R has been spied testing in two versions with five and seven-seater configurations and both these are expected to make their way to India. The India launch of the new Wagon R will take place early next year and prices are expected to start from about Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom). At such a price point, the car will lock horns with the Tata Tiago and the upcoming next-generation Hyundai Santro. Both the Santro and Wagon R have been arch rivals in the past so it'll be interesting to see who comes out on top with the new generations of both models on sale.

The year will be a busy one for Maruti Suzuki India as the new Ciaz and Ertiga facelifts are set to go on sale. More details on the new Maruti Suzuki WagonR expected to spill soon, so stay tuned with us!

Image Source: Rushlane