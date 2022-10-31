New Maruti Suzuki XL6 CNG – All you need to know

New Maruti Suzuki XL6 CNG launched in India and here’s all you need to know about the first Nexa CNG offering, the XL6 CNG.

Maruti Suzuki is expanding its CNG portfolio in India and after most of its Arena models are now equipped with CNG variants, the carmaker has expanded the same to its Nexa models. As a result, the first Maruti Suzuki Nexa models to get CNG options are the new Baleno and the XL6.

So if you are in the market looking for an MPV that runs on clean fuel, The XL6 is the perfect vehicle for you and here’s everything you need to know about the Maruti Suzuki XL6 CNG.

Variants and price

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 CNG is offered in a single variant, Zeta MT, priced at Rs 12.24 lakh, ex-showroom. Customers also have the option to opt for Maruti Suzuki’s subscription programme for the XL6 at Rs 30,821 per month.

Design and dimension

The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 CNG features the same design as its petrol sibling with a muscular front fascia with twin chrome strips on the front grille, plastic cladding on the lower half and around the wheel arches, roof rails, and sophisticated headlights. There is no difference in design when compared to its petrol sibling.

In terms of dimensions, too, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 measures the same as its petrol sibling. The XL6 CNG measures 4,445mm in length, 1,775mm in width, 1,755mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,740mm.

Exterior and interior features

The list of external features includes 16-inch alloy wheels, front and rear skid plates, LED headlamps with DRLs, shark-fin antenna, and body-coloured ORVMs with indicators amongst others.

Inside, the XL6 CNG gets an all-black interior, height-adjustable driver’s seat, reclinable third-row seats, automatic AC with vents for the second row, cruise control, electrically adjustable ORVMs, a 7-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, steering-mounted controls, and a whole list of connected car technology.

Safety includes four airbags, BAS with EBD, 360-degree camera, head-up display, reverse camera, seatbelt reminder, and ISOFIX child seat anchors amongst others.

Engine specification and gearbox

The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 CNG is powered by the same 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine as its sibling, however, it uses CNG instead of petrol. In the CNG guise, the engine makes 86.6bhp and 121.5Nm of torque, slightly lower power when compared to the petrol’s 99.2bhp and 136Nm of torque. The engine is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox only, and Maruti Suzuki claims a mileage of 26.32 km/kg.