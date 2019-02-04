New Maruti Suzuki WagonR vs Hyundai Santro: Faceoff of the new ‘Tall boys’!

It was not long since Hyundai resurrected the ‘Santro’ brand in India and hot on its heels was the new Maruti Suzuki WagonR which was launched very recently. There is no doubt that both of these cars have been close to India’s heart seeing the massive popularity of their previous models and in the latest avatars both promise to pack ever more punch with their modernized appeal, long list of features and new platforms. Though both of them may sound like a similar deal, rubbing shoulders in the same segment but they have some big differences when compared side-to-side on paper, read on to know who manages to impress more on a quick specification comparison.

Design and looks:

Out of both, Maruti WagonR has managed to truly retain its tall-boy profile and the new design looks majorly inspired by the old one, but with a slightly modern touch. At the front, it gets redesigned new face comprising of fresh new split headlamps, grille and bumper which undoubtedly looks more likeable while at the rear its floating C-pillar gels well with the new stretched taillights. Its boxy stance is now even more evident compared to the earlier model, and overall the new WagonR has matured well in terms of looks and appeal.

On the flipside, the all-new Hyundai Santro has been designed from the ground up and hence reminds nothing on the older car. Its ‘more famous’ round shape has been chucked away with the new sharper and sleeker design geometry. At the front, the tear-drop shaped headlamps are completely new along with huge grille upfront which might not be appeal to everyone, while the rear and the side profile is slightly more interesting with the cuts and creases running throughout the length and breadth of the car.

Engine and Specification:

The new Maruti WagonR has been given more two petrol engine options in the form of 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder engine which was already present in the car, known to deliver 67bhp of maximum power and 90Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the car also gets the 1.2-litre engine from the Swift and the Ignis, delivering 82bhp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak toque, making it one of the most powerful cars in its segment. In terms of gearbox options, it is now available with a 5-speed manual transmission along with an AMT gearbox option.

The Hyundai Santro has a slight disadvantage compared to its competitor as it is only available with a 68bhp 1.1-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. There is also a factory fitted CNG option available in the Santro which delivers 58bhp of maximum power and 101Nm of peak torque. The car also gets a 5-speed gearbox as standard along with an optional 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Cabin and Features:

Apart from the new smarter design, the WagonR also carries a significantly modified cabin space in terms of a large infotainment screen, new vertical air-con vents, steering mounted controls, along with a traditional looking huge circular speedometer. While the new Santro now comes with a sporty instrument cluster, segment-leading seven-inch touch screen infotainment system, and the turbine shaped side air-con side vents which is certainly a highlight of its cabin.

In terms of features the WagonR comes loaded with adjustable steering, remote keyless entry, all four power window, electric ORVMs, rear defogger, passenger airbag, and SmartPlay studio infotainment system. While the Santro features reverse parking sensors, reversing camera, keyless entry, and power windows but doesn't offer the adjustable steering or seat height. But you wouldn't really complain about that as it has a generously spacious rear seating row with AC vents.

Dimensions and boot space:

The Maruti WagonR is built upon the 'Heartect' platform and is taller at 115mm, which is also pretty evident by its tall and boxy design. Also, it has a 35mm longer wheelbase compared to the Santro. But the fact that Santro is wider by 25mm makes for slightly more shoulder room at the back. But WagonR completely outraces the Santro in its boot capacity which stands at 341 litres, around 106 litres more than its competition.

Price comparison:

The WagonR prices start at Rs 4.19 Lakh while the Hyundai Santro starts at a lower price tag of Rs 3.89 lakh, both prices (ex-showroom, Noida).