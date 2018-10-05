New Maruti Suzuki WagonR Limited Edition launched in India: What’s new with prices

Betting big on the festive season, India largest automaker has introduced a limited edition of its popular Wagon R small car in India adding a bit of freshness to the outgoing generation of Wagon R. The Limited edition of Wagon R gets many new exterior cosmetic changes and minimal interior changes. It also gets many new first time features on the car.

The limited edition of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R gets interior cabin now gets a new styling kit along with double-DIN Bluetooth Music system with speakers and Reverse parking sensors. Further, to impress the buyers it also gets new seat covers and cushion set along with new body graphics outside and a rear spoiler to make it look sporty.

R. S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (M&S), Maruti Suzuki India says that the Wagon R has won many hearts with its tall boy design, fuel efficiency and has remained as one of the top-selling cars in India. "We are sure this new limited edition will bring in freshness to the product and excite the customers across India,” he added.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR has been among India's top-selling cars in India and this year it has already sold over 85,000 cars in India. Ever since its launch in India, Maruti Suzuki WagonR has clocked a total sales of over 21.9 lakh units. The company also confirmed that over 24% of WagonR customers have bought the car more than once.

This limited edition kit is offered in two optional accessories costing Rs 15,490 and Rs 25,490 which is lesser than the market price. The current generation Maruti Suzuki WagonR is at the final run of its life cycle and the all-new generation will be launched in February 2019. The new Maruti Suzuki WagonR India launch will once again disrupt the whole market. It continues to get its power from the K10B 3-cylinder engine series.

The WagonR Limited Edition is offered with two optional accessories kits at a special price of Rs 15,490 and Rs 25,490, much lower than the market price.