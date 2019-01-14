New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R bookings open at Rs 11,000: Official teaser of most spacious car in segment out!

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new and refreshed third-generation Wagon R in India in the coming week and the bookings have been opened as well. Prospective customers can book their Wagon R at any authorised Maruti Suzuki dealership across the country or book it online for a token amount of Rs 11,000. It will be available in six new colours and two petrol engine options. The new Wagon R will be larger in dimensions compared to the outgoing model, hence offering a more spacious cabin.

The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will measure 3,655 mm in length, 1,620 mm in width and 1,675 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,435. With these new dimensions, the new generation Wagon R is 19 mm longer, 145 mm wider and 5 mm taller than the vehicle that it replaces. So, the cabin should offer generous head and leg room.





The new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will be available in two engine options. The base LXi variant is powered by the 998cc, 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 67 hp and 90 Nm, in comparison to the top-shelf ZXi and ZXi AGS trims which will sport a 1,197cc, 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 82 bhp and 113 Nm of torque.





The new WagonR is likely to be offered in three trim levels - LXi, VXi, and ZXi. The Automated manual transmission (AMT) option will be limited to the VXi and ZXi variants.

The new Wagon R will be much more modern than it has been so far in India with an upgraded cabin that boasts of Suzuki Connect infotainment system with smartphone connectivity through both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. When it comes to safety, it will feature dual airbags, ABS and EBD in compliance with the new government guidelines.

When launched, the new Wagon R will compete with the newly launched Hyundai Santro and Tata Tiago. Expect the Maruti Suzuki to price the new Wagon R at about Rs 3.7 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.