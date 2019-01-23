New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2019 vs Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago: Price in India, features, specs compared

The new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has just been launched in India at a competitive price tag. The highly awaited model will go up against the likes of the new 2018 Hyundai Santro and the Tata Tiago in the segment. Maruti has been promoting the new model as the 'Big New Wagon R' and as this suggests, the 2019 model gets bigger in dimensions than before. Not only this, the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R also gets a bigger and more powerful engine option. The new model has also gained a lot of features up its sleeve that will surely appeal to a lot of buyers in India. The 2019 Wagon R is back in the ring to heat up the competition but will it be able to do so? Let's find out in this comparison report.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2019 vs Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago - Design

First and foremost, the new 2019 Maruti Wagon R looks a lot more premium and upmarket than the outgoing model. The tall boy design has been retained and all thanks to the fifth generation Heartect platform, the new model not only is bigger in size but is also more spacious on the inside. On the other hand, the new Hyundai Santro is also bigger than the outgoing model. The new model looks completely different than the outgoing model especially with that revised front fascia. Last but definitely not the least, the Tata Tiago gets a modern design language and this is one of the reasons why it is a preferred car among the youngsters. Well, design being a subjective matter, we leave it on you to decide which car looks the best. Meanwhile, here is a quick comparison between the dimensions of the three cars.

Dimensions 2019 Maruti Wagon R Hyundai Santro Tata Tiago Length 3655mm 3610mm 3746mm Width 1620mm 1645mm 1647mm Height 1675mm 1560mm 1535mm Wheelbase 2435mm 2400mm 2400mm

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2019 vs Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago - Engine specifications

The new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R gets two engine options. While the 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 67 bhp and 90 Nm, the bigger displacement 1.2-litre four-cylinder motor produces 82 bhp and 113 Nm. On the other hand, the Hyundai Santro is powered by a 1.1 litre petrol engine that develops 68 bhp of power along with 99 Nm of torque. The Tata Tiago gets the most powerful 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 84 bhp of power along with 114 Nm of torque. All three cars get a five-speed manual transmission as standard while an automatic transmission also comes as an option.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2019 vs Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago - Features

The new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Hyundai Santro and Tata Tiago get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. While the system on the Wagon R and Santro support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the one on the Tiago supports Android Auto only. In terms of safety, in order to meet the upcoming safety norms in India, all cars mentioned here come with driver's side airbag, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brake force distribution), front seat belts reminder and rear parking sensors as standard across the variant range. For added safety, all cars get dual airbags in their top spec variants. While the new Wagon R is the only car in this comparison report to offer LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights), it misses out on alloy wheels just like the new Santro.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2019 vs Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago - Price in India

The new Wagon R has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 4.19 lakh that reaches up till Rs 5.69 lakh for the top-of-the-line 1.2 petrol ZXI AGS variant. On the other hand, prices of the new Hyundai Santro are in the range of Rs 3.89 lakh to Rs 5.46 lakh. Last, the Tata Tiago is available at the dealerships holding a price tag of Rs 4.03 lakh that tops out at Rs 5.57 lakh with the top end trim. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, Delhi. The Maruti Wagon R has always been one of the key volume drivers for the company in India and the new model is only expected to better the momentum, all thanks to its feature-rich cabin and a competitive price tag.