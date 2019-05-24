New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sports Limited Edition launched: Price, features & here’s what’s new!

The new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sports Limited Edition has just been launched in India. As the name suggests, the new model gets a unique accessory package and gets sporty interiors. In a short span of 3 years, the Maruti Vitara Brezza has done wonders for the company and is currently the best selling compact SUV on sale in India. The new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sports Limited Edition can be yours at an additional price of Rs 29,990 over the standard model. The company said in a press statement that the customers can choose from a wide range of accessories including new seat covers, designer mats, slide cladding, body graphics, front and rear garnish, leather steering cover, door sill-guard, wheel arch kit and neck cushion, among others.

In 2018-19, Maruti Suzuki sold over 1,57,880 units of Vitara Brezza, leading the segment with a market share of over 44 percent. Launched in March 2016, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza achieved the fastest 4 lakh sales mark in the SUV segment in just 35 months, with a CAGR of over 13%. Vitara Brezza is one of the top 10 bestselling cars of the country and has has been consistently clocking growing numbers, much higher than several competition products put together. With Vitara Brezza, Maruti Suzuki introduced dual-tone colours that got an immediate acceptance by the customers in India.

Since its launch, Maruti Suzuki has sold over 4.35 lakh units of cumulatively. In 2018, Maruti Suzuki’s revolutionary two-pedal technology, Auto Gear Shift, was offered on Vitara Brezza. Auto Gear Shift has received an overwhelming response from customers with its penetration as high as 53% in Mumbai and 32% in Delhi. At the same time, the exterior and interior features were upgraded to enhance

the visual appeal of the Maruti Vitara Brezza.

