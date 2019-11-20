New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift petrol caught on video: Exteriors, interiors partially revealed!

Maruti Suzuki is soon going to introduce a mid-life facelift for the Vitara Brezza in India. The sub-compact SUV has been on sale for over three years now and has maintained the top spot, in terms of sales, for the majority of this duration. It was launched with just a diesel engine option, a 1.3-litre, 4-cylinder DDiS unit and still continued to have a significant lead over competitors which offered both petrol as well as diesel derivatives. However, with Maruti Suzuki announcing that it is going to stop making diesel cars post BS6 implementation, it is imperative for the carmaker to introduce a BS6 compliant petrol derivative of the Vitara Brezza in India.

Express Drives recently got hold of a partially camouflaged prototype of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift doing its test run in Delhi. The test mule was wearing light camouflage on its front and rear fascia. It is here that the majority of the visual updates will be done. Expect the facelifted iteration of this sub-compact SUV to get restyled headlamps and taillamps along with slightly revised front and rear bumper. Apart from this, the mid-life update of the Brezza will look identical to the current model.

As far as the interiors are concerned, do not expect any major change in this department. The test mule that we saw seems to have had the exactly identical dashboard layout as the current model. However, Maruti is likely to introduce its new Smartplay infotainment system in the Vitara Brezza facelift. Other minor changes, such as the new upholstery layout can also be expected.

Maruti Suzuki will introduce a petrol derivative in the Vitara Brezza's line-up alongside the debut of its mid-life facelift. Reports suggest Maruti will plonk in the BS6 compliant, in-house developed 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated motor, which gets the SHVS mild-hybrid tech in the Brezza. This engine is capable of churning out 103 hp of power along with 138 Nm of peak torque. This engine is currently available in the Ciaz as well as the Ertiga.

However, there is a slight possibility that in order to continue reaping the tax benefits, Maruti might introduce the 1.2-litre, dual-jet engine which also comes with the SHVS mild-hybrid technology. This engine is currently available in the Baleno and puts out 89 hp along with 113 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox.