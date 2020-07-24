New Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol bookings open: Token amount, India launch date and more!

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol draws power from the same 1.5-litre motor that does duty on the Ciaz, Brezza, XL6 and Ertiga. The naturally aspirated engine develops 104hp of peak power along with 138Nm of torque. Here is when to expect it in India and how much you need to pay to book the car!

By:Published: July 24, 2020 11:20 AM

The new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol bookings have started officially across the country. Interested buyers can book the car from the company’s official website for India or through their nearest Nexa dealership. A couple of days back, we at Express Drives had reported the start of bookings for the upcoming S-Cross Petrol. Nexa dealers already started accepting bookings for the said model at a minimum token amount of Rs 11,000. The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol was displayed at the 2020 Auto Expo and earlier, the launch of the SUV was scheduled on July 29. However, the brand has now postponed the date to August 5 and the same is being communicated by the dealerships as well. The new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol has been tested at the company’s world-class R&D facility in Rohtak and is compliant with advanced safety norms such as frontal offset crash, side impact and pedestrian safety as well.

The new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol is powered by a 1.5-litre engine and it is the same unit that currently powers the Ciaz, Brezza, XL6 and Ertiga. The naturally aspirated engine good for producing 104hp of power along with 138Nm of torque.  When it comes to gearbox options, a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic will likely be on offer. The engine gets a mild-hybrid system as well that translates to better fuel efficiency. Prime features on the new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross include climate control, LED projector lights, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Commenting on this, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited,
said that the S-Cross enjoys a special place in the NEXA portfolio as its flagship product and has been
appreciated by over 1.25 lakh customers for its premium interiors, stylish and masculine design. He added that the company is delighted to announce the commencement of bookings for the S-Cross Petrol. He also said that with the brand’s relentless innovations, Maruti Suzuki is quite optimistic that the S-Cross Petrol will be yet another testament for our customer’s confidence and trust.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates.

