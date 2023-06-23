New Maruti Suzuki Invicto teaser out: What to expect?

Maruti Suzuki released a new teaser before the July 5th launch which reveals exterior and cabin design language of the Invicto.

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch its flagship model, the Invicto on July 5. It will be the company’s first premium three-row MPV based on the Toyota Innova Hycross. Before the launch, Maruti Suzuki shared a teaser of the Invicto which reveals its exterior and cabin design.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Tweaked Design

As the Invicto will be a Nexa product, the MPV will sport its signature all-black front grille with a chrome finish with a chrome vertical slat cutting across it like the Grand Vitara, Fronx and the XL6. Take a closer look and notice that the chrome bar on the front grille extends into the LED headlights. Like the Innova Hycross, Maruti Suzuki has retained the chrome-finished lower lip of the front fascia.

Unlike the latest Nexa vehicles, Maruti Suzuki has decided not to sport a split headlight layout. Hence, the Invicto gets three-pod LED DRLs with twin LED lights. On the other hand, the Toyota Innova also has a traditional headlamp cluster with angular-designed DRLs with LED headlamps.

Maruti Suzuki has kept the rear design under wraps though based on the teaser, it will showcase the Invicto nameplate on the boot.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Interiors

Maruti Suzuki has opted for an all-black cabin theme with chrome finish inserts around the air condition vents and on the centre console. The Invicto retains the Innova Hycross’ quilted design leather upholstery, but it will be black in colour instead of brown in Toyota. The Invicto will also get ventilated front seats. It will be interesting to see whether Maruti Suzuki will come equipped with the Ottoman lounge seats in the second row.

The Invicto will only be available in top-of-line trim, the Alpha Plus, and will be loaded with features like multi-zone air conditioning, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic roof and a lot more.

