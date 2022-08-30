New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara showcased in South Africa. The India-made Grand Vitara will go on sale next year with the same engine options and features India gets.

The recently unveiled Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the carmaker’s flagship offering, was showcased in South Africa, Maruti Suzuki’s first export market for the SUV.

Maruti Suzuki plans to launch the nee Grand Vitara in South Africa next year, replacing the Suzuki Vitara currently sold in the country. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara for the South African market will be built in India and exported.

For the South African market, the new Grand Vitara will be more or less identical to the model that will go on sale in India soon, with a minor changes.

In terms of engine specifications, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara for South Africa will get the same engines, a 101 bhp 1.5-litre mild hybrid engine and a Toyota-sourced 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine that makes 114 bhp.

Gearbox options will also remain identical as the mild hybrid version will get a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic, while the string hybrid engine will get a CVT gearbox. Maruti Suzuki will also offer the All-Grip AWD system, however, unlike the model for India, the automatic version also gets AWD for South Africa.

In terms of features too, the Grand Vitara for South African Is similar and gets an electric sunroof, wireless charging, reclinable second row seats, a 9-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and navigation, 360-degree camera, cruise control, and more.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara for the South African Market will join other Maruti Suzuki models sold in the country such as the Swift, Baleno, S-Presso, Dzire, and the Ertiga.