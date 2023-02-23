Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch its latest crossover in India, the Fronx, which made its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. The new Maruti Suzuki Fronx is based on the same platform as the Baleno hatchback but differs significantly in terms of styling.
To be sold through Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa network, bookings for the Fronx commenced at the Auto Expo itself. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx will also bring back the carmaker’s 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine that saw its debut with the Baleno RS. However, for those interested in the Fronx and not sure about the variants or features, here are the details.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx variants
The 2023 Maruti Suzuki Fronx crossover will be available in five trims: Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha. It follows the same nomenclature as the rest of the Nexa products. Below are the variant-wise features including engine specifications.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sigma
Engine: 1.2-litre petrol, 88bhp, 113Nm, manual gearbox.
Features
- Halogen projector headlamps
- Steel wheels
- Dual-tone interior
- Fabric seats
- Keyless entry
- Automatic climate control
- Tilt-adjustable steering
- Dual airbags
- Hill-hold assist
- Reverse parking sensors
- ESP
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta
Engine: 1.2-litre petrol, 88bhp, 113Nm, manual gearbox or AMT.
Features
- Turn indicators on wing mirrors
- 7.0-inch SmartPlay Pro infotainment system
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Voice assistant features
- Over-the-air updates
- 4-speaker sound system
- Electrically adjustable wing mirrors
- Steering wheel-mounted controls
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta+
Engine: 1.2-litre petrol, 88bhp, 113Nm, manual gearbox or AMT. 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, 98bhp, 147Nm, manual gearbox.
Features
- Automatic LED headlamps with DRLs
- 16-inch alloy wheels
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Zeta
Engine: 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, 98bhp, 147Nm, manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox.
Features
- LED light bar on tailgate
- Wireless charger
- Paddle Shifters (AT only)
- 6-speaker sound system
- Coloured MID in instrument cluster
- Push button start/stop
- Height-adjustable driver’s seat
- Rear AC vents
- Fast USB charging points
- Front footwell illumination
- Suzuki connected car features
- Side and curtain airbags
- Rearview camera
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Alpha
Engine: 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, 98bhp, 147Nm, manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox.
Features
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- Dual-tone exterior
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Cruise Control
- Head-up display
- 360-deg camera