Maruti Suzuki Fronx variants and features explained. Here is a detailed look at the Maruti Suzuki Fronx’s variants, features, engine options, gearbox, and safety features.

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch its latest crossover in India, the Fronx, which made its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. The new Maruti Suzuki Fronx is based on the same platform as the Baleno hatchback but differs significantly in terms of styling.

To be sold through Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa network, bookings for the Fronx commenced at the Auto Expo itself. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx will also bring back the carmaker’s 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine that saw its debut with the Baleno RS. However, for those interested in the Fronx and not sure about the variants or features, here are the details.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx variants

The 2023 Maruti Suzuki Fronx crossover will be available in five trims: Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha. It follows the same nomenclature as the rest of the Nexa products. Below are the variant-wise features including engine specifications.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sigma

Engine: 1.2-litre petrol, 88bhp, 113Nm, manual gearbox.

Features

Halogen projector headlamps

Steel wheels

Dual-tone interior

Fabric seats

Keyless entry

Automatic climate control

Tilt-adjustable steering

Dual airbags

Hill-hold assist

Reverse parking sensors

ESP

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta

Engine: 1.2-litre petrol, 88bhp, 113Nm, manual gearbox or AMT.

Features

Turn indicators on wing mirrors

7.0-inch SmartPlay Pro infotainment system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Voice assistant features

Over-the-air updates

4-speaker sound system

Electrically adjustable wing mirrors

Steering wheel-mounted controls

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta+

Engine: 1.2-litre petrol, 88bhp, 113Nm, manual gearbox or AMT. 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, 98bhp, 147Nm, manual gearbox.

Features

Automatic LED headlamps with DRLs

16-inch alloy wheels

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Zeta

Engine: 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, 98bhp, 147Nm, manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Features

LED light bar on tailgate

Wireless charger

Paddle Shifters (AT only)

6-speaker sound system

Coloured MID in instrument cluster

Push button start/stop

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Rear AC vents

Fast USB charging points

Front footwell illumination

Suzuki connected car features

Side and curtain airbags

Rearview camera

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Alpha

Engine: 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, 98bhp, 147Nm, manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Features