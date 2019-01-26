New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga now part of Gurugram Police fleet: 25 units handed over to cops

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is now a part of Gurugram Police fleet. 25 units of the new Ertiga have been included in the Police department and these were flagged off by Rao Narbir Singh, Cabinet Minister, Government of Haryana yesterday. The group of 25 new Ertigas was flagged off from the Police Commissioner's office in Haryana. Gurugram Police has said in a press statement that with the addition of these vehicles in its fleet, the victims will be able to get Police support more effectively and in lesser time than before. Furthermore, the response time will also get reduced significantly as the Police will be able to reach faster to the victims and crime spots. The 25 new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga patrolling vehicles have been equipped with GPS, wireless system, public address system and of course, the Red and Blue lights used on Police vehicles. Moreover, the bonnet of the vehicles gets a massive Gurugram Police logo.

Gurugram Police says that every PCR will have four policemen that will be available 24x7. Some of the PCR vehicles in Gurugram Police fleet were abandoned and those few will now be replaced with the new Ertigas. All 25 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga patrol cars will be connected directly with the Police control room and all thanks to the GPS, the Police department will be able to track their whereabouts. The Police says that in near future, these vehicles will also be connected to the new 'Dial 100' Control Room.

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was launched in India in November last year. Apart from getting a complete visual makeover, the new model gets a new 1.5-litre petrol engine that also powers the new Ciaz. Besides, the already existing 1.3-litre diesel continues to do duty on the new Ertiga. While the petrol engine comes with both manual and automatic transmission options, the diesel motor gets a five-speed manual gearbox only. Prime highlights of the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga include roof mounted AC vents, touchscreen infotainment system supporting both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wooden inserts on the dashboard and lots more. The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

