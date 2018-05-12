New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Limited Edition launched ahead of new gen Ertiga: Price and features

Betting big in the MPV space, India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki has introduced a new limited edition of its seven-seater Ertiga MPV. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Limited edition is available on the mid-spec V variant and is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The Limited Edition Ertiga gets a few upgrades outside and to its interiors and is priced at Rs 7.90 lakh for the petrol variant and Rs 9.71 lakh for the diesel Ertiga (ex-showroom, Delhi) making it about Rs 15,000 costlier than the regular Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

On the outside, the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Limited edition gets new pain options - Exquisite Maroon, Silky Grey, and Superior White. It also features extra chrome on the fog lamp bezel, side moulding. New alloy wheels, rear upper spoiler and ‘Limited Edition’ badges are additional on this Ertiga.

Inside the Limited Edition Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the company has introduced a new darker them with red seats finished with white borders, it also gets Wooden interior styling kit for a premium appeal. Additionally, it also gets a front centre armrest, dual-tone steering cover and ambient lighting.

Mechanically, the Ertiga continues to get its power from the 1.4L petrol and 1.3L diesel engines with petrol variants getting the option of an automatic gearbox. The company claims a mileage of 17.50 kmpl on the petrol variants and 24.2 kmpl on the diesel Ertiga that also gets Maruti's SHVS mild-hybrid technology.

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the all-new generation of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga later this year and the limited edition might be a move to clear up the existing stock of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was recently showcased in Indonesia and India launch is expected in October 2018. It will be larger than the current model and will get a new petrol engine. This engine will output about 104 bhp and 138 Nm, which is a step up from the 1.4-litre K-Series engine 94 Bhp and 130 Nm outputs on the current Ertiga. Maruti Suzuki started 2018 with the launch of all-new Swift and will launch the new Ertiga and new Wagon R later this year.