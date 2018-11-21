New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Live Updates: India’s best selling MPV returns!

2018 Ertiga India Launch Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki will launch the newest generation of the Ertiga MPV in India today. In its second generation, the Eritga will benefit from a list of new features, a new engine and will be longer wider and more spacious than its predecessors. This generation will see the Ertiga getting an automatic transmission option with the petrol motor. Price wise, expect Maruti to undercut the competition, to ensure that Ertiga continues to be India’s best-selling MPV, with the petrol variant expected to start at around Rs 7 lakh where the top-trim with the Petrol motor is expected to cost around Rs 10 lakh. Diesel variants are likely to be priced between Rs 8 and 10 lakh. As more information emerges for the launch, we will bring it to you live in the live updates below once the 2018 Ertiga launch begins at 11:00 am today.