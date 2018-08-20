New Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze features compared: Which sedan packs more & for how much?

The sub-compact sedan segment in India has been receiving a generous market acceptance for the last few years. Maruti Suzuki has been the undisputed king of this segment with the Dzire followed by Honda Amaze. Both these cars have been launched in India a few months back in their new avatars and are getting an overwhelming response from the buyers. The new Honda Amaze has gained a lot of new features and with the latest iteration, the car has broken the perception that the Amaze is not a very feature rich car.

Buyers are often confused between the Maruti Dzire and the Honda Amaze and for many, the availability of features is the deciding factor when it comes to buying a car. For this reason, we have compared the features in the two sub-compact sedans in the base and top variants to give you an idea of which car offers what and for how much?

Entry-level variants (Maruti Dzire L and Honda Amaze E)

The base variants of the Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze get some safety features in common like dual airbags, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Additionally, the new Amaze gets power windows along with a rear parking sensor. The Maruti Dzire on the other hand, do not get these as standard but in order to compensate, the car gets a tilt adjustable steering. While the Honda Amaze takes the lead in terms of features, the Maruti Dzire has an edge here due to the adjustable driving position especially in a case when there are more than a single person in your family driving the car.

The base petrol variants of two cars namely Maruti Dzire L and Honda Amaze E have been priced at Rs 5.56 lakh and Rs 5.6 lakh respectively. On the other hand, the corresponding diesel trims can be yours for respective prices of Rs 6.56 lakh and Rs 6.7 lakh.

Watch our 2018 Honda Amaze video review here:

Top-end variants (Maruti Dzire Z+ AGS and Honda Amaze V CVT)

On the other hand, when it comes to the top end variants, both cars get automatic climate control, push start button, automatic climate control, reverse parking camera and 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, the Dzire takes the lead here in terms of features as it gets LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights) which the Amaze does not have. Also, it has to be noted that the new Amaze gets touchscreen infotainment system only on the manual variants and not on CVT trims. The Honda Amaze gets paddle shifters but these are on offer only on the petrol CVT variants. The Amaze also gets a cruise control that is not present on the Dzire.

The top end Maruti Suzuki Dzire Z+ AGS petrol can be yours for a price of Rs 8.43 lakh. On the other hand, the top of the line Honda Amaze V CVT is available at a price of Rs 8 lakh. The corresponding diesel variants of the Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze can be yours for Rs 9.43 lakh and Rs 9 lakh respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.