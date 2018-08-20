New Maruti Suzuki Ciaz launched at a price of Rs 8.19 lakh: Most fuel-efficient sedan in India gets new 1.5-litre petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift has been launched in India, boasting of a wide range of changes to the exterior, interior and engine options. The biggest upgrade is the new 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine, along with the introduction of Suzuki's next generation smart hybrid with Lithium-ion battery in the new Ciaz. The hybrid tech is a first in the segment and will be available in all variants of the petrol version as standard. The facelifted version of Maruti Ciaz has also been further improved in terms of comfort, convenience and safety.

New Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will be available with a new 1.5-litre petrol engine

The new K15 petrol engine of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift churns out 103 hp at 6000 rpm, which is up by 13% and the torque has been improved by 6% at 138 Nm at 4400 rpm. Maruti says the hybrid tech will also help it deliver a better fuel efficiency. The Next Generation Smart Hybrid System of the new Ciaz features idle start-stop, torque assist and brake energy regeneration.

New Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift comes with LED projector headlamps with DRLs.

The existing 1.3-litre DDiS Smart Hybrid diesel engine option will be retained. According to company claims, the new Ciaz delivers class-leading fuel efficiency of 21.56 km/l in manual petrol variants and 28.09 km/l in diesel.

Prices of the new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift start at Rs 8.19 lakh for the base petrol trim and Rs 10.97 lakh for the top petrol variant. The diesel variant price start at Rs 9.19 lakh and Rs 10.97 lakh for the top variant. All prices are ex-showroom.

New Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift's cabin is now more premium than before.

New Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift has been updated with a new grille and bumper up front, along with sleek LED projector headlamps with DRLs, LED fog lamps and chrome garnish. It gets LED combination lamps at the tail and rides on 16-inch alloy wheels in dual tone Metallic Pebble Grey finish.

New Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift colour options.

The new Ciaz facelift's cabin has been upgraded to a more premium appeal with new Birch Blonde wood grain accents with a low gloss finish. It gets a 4.2 inch TFT display and illuminated speedometer which dynamically changes colour based on driving patterns.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz prices

Variants Prices: New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Petrol SHVS Rs 8.19 - 9.97 lakh Petrol Automatic SHVS Rs 9.80 - 10.97 lakh Diesel Rs 9.19 - 10.97 lakh

Standard safety features on board the new Maruti Ciaz include a high-speed warning alert, reverse parking sensors, driver and passenger seat belt reminder alert, ISOFIX child seat restraint system, dual airbags and ABS with EBD. Also, electronic stability program (ESP) with ‘hill hold’ function comes standard in automatic variants. Other features include cruise control, auto headlamp and auto headlamp levelling.

First launched in 2014, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has gained immense popularity in the mid-size sedan and has been highly instrumental in elevating the brand to a premium segment. Ciaz has sold over 2,20,000 units since launch, out of which the top end (Alpha) variant contributes 41% of total sales. It is retailed through the NEXA network.