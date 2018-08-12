New Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift teased again, to launch in India this month

Maruti Suzuki has released another teaser image of the new Ciaz facelift before its official launch takes place in India this month. The latest teaser image features one of Ciaz facelift's tail lamps, which seem to pick come inspiration from that of a BMW's. Maruti teased the new Ciaz last week as well when it released a video showing the updated sedan's headlamp design. The Ciaz facelift has been spied a few times already and by the looks of those spy shots, the new Ciaz is likely going to be a more premium than before with upgrades that extend on the inside and out.

The upcoming 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will come with sleeker headlamps with projectors and LED DRLs (daytime running lights) below. The tail lamps, as is visible in the teaser image, have also been refreshed and look more premium than before.

New Suzuki Alivio showcased at 2017 Chengdu Motor Show will come as Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in India

The biggest change on the new Maruti Ciaz facelift, however, will be the engine options. The existing 1.4-litre engine will no longer be available, instead, it will source power from a 1.5-litre petrol unit, which makes 105 bhp and 130 Nm of peak torque. It is also speculated that the new Ciaz might come with a mild hybrid system as well.

The diesel trim of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will continue to be powered by the same 1.3-litre diesel unit that produces 90 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.

Also read: Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 2018 facelift has big price benefit; Hyundai Verna, Honda city beware

The new Maruti Ciaz is also expected to come with enhanced features in the cabin, with a major change being that the new touchscreen infotainment system will support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Watch Toyota Yaris vs Honda City vs Hyundai Verna video review below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will most likely be the most affordable sedan in its segment, where it will compete with the likes of Honda City and Hyundai Verna. However, expect the price to be slightly higher than the current model.