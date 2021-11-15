New Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs WagonR comparison: Specs, design, features, & prices

The newly-launched Maruti Suzuki Celerio might often be compared by the buyers with its sibling - WagonR. The comparison here, however, can help you make a fix between the two.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio has recently made its entry into the Indian market in a new-gen avatar. Prices start from Rs. 4.99 lakh, ex-showroom. With this starting price, the all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio will often be compared by the masses with Maruti Suzuki’s other best-seller – WagonR. The tall boy hatchback is priced from Rs. 4.93 lakh, ex-showroom. Therefore, these cars from the country’s largest carmaker make for a great comparison with which we aim to help you out with your confusion between Maruti Suzuki Celerio over WagonR or vice versa.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs WagonR – Design & dimensions

The Celerio and WagonR are underpinned by the Heartect platform, but they are styled very differently. No, they are not a cut from the same cloth. The Celerio looks more youthful of the two, while the WagonR shouts practicality out loud with its boxy & upright stance.

The Celerio’s front face gets upswept headlamps, while it dons 15-inch alloy wheels on the sides. The WagonR, on other hand, follows the boxy theme for the headlamps and taillamps. Sadly, the WagonR comes with smaller 14-inch steel rims only.

Talking of dimensions, the Celerio is 3,695 mm long, 1,655 mm wide, and 1,555 mm tall. The WagonR, however, measures 3,655 mm in length, 1,620 mm in width, and 1,675 mm in height. The Celerio is a longer and wider car, while the WagonR is the taller of the two.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs WagonR – Interior & features

Step inside the Celerio, and the cabin layout feels familiar. The steering wheel is shared with a slew of other Maruti Suzuki cars, including the WagonR too. Like the S-Presso, power window buttons sit beneath the infotainment screen, which itself is flanked by vertical AC vents on either side. The centre console gets a circular housing for the gear lever. Overall the Celerio’s dashboard layout has a fresh appeal to it.

The WagonR gets its power window switches on the door pads, while the overall cabin layout is designed keeping in mind the practicality quotient. The WagonR has a larger trunk volume of 341 litres over Celerio’s 313 litres boot.

Talking of features, both of these vehicles are offered with long lists of equipment. They get Smartplay studio touchscreen infotainment units, keyless entry, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, manual HVAC, power windows, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, 60:40 split for rear seat and more. However, it is the Celerio that has an edge over the WagonR with a height-adjustable driver seat, push-button start-stop system, hill-hold assist, four speakers, request sensor for the driver door, among many.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs WagonR – Specifications

Powering the Celerio is the new K10C motor. It displaces 1000cc of air-fuel mixture to put out 67 Hp and 89 Nm as its peak output. The engine can be paired to either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. The latter comes with the option of hill-hold assist. Furthermore, the 1.0L unit on the Celerio features a dual jet, dual VVT, and idle start-stop system to offer improved performance and mileage. The all-new Celerio boasts a high mileage of 26.68 kmpl.

The WagonR is available with two engine choices – 1.0L petrol and 1.2L petrol. For some reason, the WagonR’s 1.0L motor dishes out 68 Hp and 90 Nm of rated output. It is also available with the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit. The bigger 1.2L motor churns out 82 Hp and 113 Nm. Talking about transmission choices, the WagonR is on sale with a 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT. Sadly, it doesn’t come with the hill-hold function.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs WagonR – Prices

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is the more expensive of the two. It starts at Rs. 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the WagonR starts from Rs. 4.93 lakh (ex-showroom). The range-topping Celerio MT is priced at Rs. 6.44 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas its automatic counterpart retails for Rs. 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec variant of the WagonR is on sale with the 1.2L motor only. It is priced at Rs. 5.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs. 6.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual and automatic trims, respectively.

