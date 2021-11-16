New Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Tata Tiago comparison: Prices, dimensions, specs, & features

Confused between the newly-launched Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Tata Tiago? Here's a detailed comparison to help you out in making a fix between the two.

SUVs are the talk of the town, but affordable family hatchbacks still contribute high numbers to the sales tally. Therefore, carmakers cannot be seen keeping their offerings in this segment dull. Maruti Suzuki Celerio is recently launched in the country in its new-gen iteration. With the specs that the C elerio boasts of and the price it comes at, the Tata Tiago takes the stage as its key rival. In fact, a lot of you will be confused in making a fix between these two. To help you out, here’s a detailed comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Tata Tiago.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Tata Tiago comparison: Design & dimensions

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio in the new-gen avatar looks more refreshing of the two. After all, it is a new entrant in the Indian market. The front face comprises upswept headlamps and a Baleno-inspired front bumper. Around the sides, it gets lift-to-open-type door handles, which look dated now. However, 15-inch black alloy wheels add to the charm. Moreover, the rear-end is not a great sight, but the Celerio looks quite youthful on the whole.

Like the Celerio, Tiago also draws design inspiration from its elder sibling – Altroz. Sharp headlamps and slim grille add to the front face’s overall appeal. The Tiago is also offered with a set of 15-inch alloy wheels. Interestingly, they come with a diamond-cut finish. The rear end of the Tiago feels better of the two with a distinctive spoiler and a chic looking bumper.

Talking of measurements, the Celerio is 3,695 mm long, 1,655 mm wide, and 1,555 mm tall. It also has a wheelbase of 2,435 mm. The Tiago, on the other hand, is 3,765 mm in length, 1,677 mm in width, and 1,535 mm tall. The Tiago’s wheelbase stands at 2,400 mm, which is slightly shorter than the Celerio’s. The Tiago is the longer and wider car here. However, it is lower than the Celerio. Furthermore, the Celerio has a higher boot capacity of 313 litres, while the Tiago can swallow up to 242 litres.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Tata Tiago comparison: Interior & features

Both of these cars come with an all-black interior theme. The dashboard layouts aren’t any radical either. In the centre portion of the dashboard, touchscreen infotainment units on these cars can be seen. Also, multi-function steering wheels are available on both of these offerings with buttons for audio control. However, it is the Celerio, which gets the power windows switches mounted on the dashboard and centre console, away from their regular placement on doors. The Tiago, however, comes with power windows buttons mounted at their actual place – door pads.

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Tata Tiago come loaded with a long list of features. They get keyless entry, push-button start-stop system, power windows, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment unit and more. However, it is the Tiago that boasts of some extra features over the Celerio. It gets a 4-speaker & 4-tweeter sound system, cooled glovebox, tinted glass, automatic climate control, all-digital instrument console, among many.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Tata Tiago comparison: Engine & gearbox

The Celerio is on sale with a 1.0L three-pot petrol motor that develops around 67 Hp and 89 Nm. The Tiago gets a bigger motor – 1.2L Revotron unit, which churns out 84 Hp and 113 Nm. Transmission options on these cars are identical – 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT. However, the Celerio offers hill-hold assist with the latter.

Moreover, the Celerio gets an idle start-stop system to boast of improved fuel efficiency. It returns a claimed figure of 26.68 kmpl, whereas the Tiago’s mileage is claimed to be 23.84 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Tata Tiago comparison: Prices & variants

Maruti Suzuki is selling the Celerio in a total of 7 trims, with prices starting from Rs. 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and topping out at Rs. 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The base-spec Tiago is priced at Rs. 4.99 lakh as well. The range-topping trim – XZA+ retails for Rs. 6.92 lakh (ex-showroom). In case you opt for the dual-tone paint job, it will set you back by another Rs. 12,000. A total of 10 variants are on offer by Tata Motors for the Tiago.

