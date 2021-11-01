New Maruti Suzuki Celerio starts reaching dealerships ahead of launch

The upcoming new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio has started reaching the showroom floors, hinting at a launch soon. The updated model will come with a touchscreen infotainment unit.

Although not officially confirmed, the launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is right around the corner. The hatchback has started reaching the showroom floors in its new-gen avatar. Recently, a set of images surfaced on the internet showing the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio at a dealership. The car in the images dons a white colour scheme, and it seems like a top-spec variant of the Celerio. In the images, the new Celerio sits on a set of blacked-out alloy wheels. Also, the front-end features a set of upswept headlamps sitting on either side of the oval-shaped grille.

The lower air dam of the front bumper seems to be drawing inspiration from the Baleno. Over to the sides, the silhouette is quite upright for improved headroom. The door handles are lift-to-open type units here. The rear facet looks clean and is free from sharp lines and contours of any sort. However, the boot lid does get a rear parking camera. Moving over to the inside, the Celerio is decently loaded in its new-gen rendition.

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets a new steering wheel. It is the same unit that does duties on the WagonR and S-Presso. The instrument console is an all-new unit as well. It features an analogue speedometer with a circular LCD for the MID. The centre portion of the dashboard houses a Smartplay Studio touchscreen infotainment unit flanked by vertical AC vents on the sides. Controls for the HVAC units are manual too. Expect the new-gen Celerio to miss out on the option of automatic climate control.

As can be seen in the images, the power window switches on the new-gen Celerio are moved from the doors. They now sit on the centre console, below the touchscreen display. The control of power-foldable and adjustable ORVMs are fixed on the driver-side of the dashboard. The doors on the new-gen Celerio are likely to be free from any electric switches whatsoever.

For the powertrain duties, the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio is likely to retain its outgoing powerplant – 1.0L, 3-cylinder, K-Series petrol engine. Power and torque outputs are likely to remain the same, at 67 Hp and 90 Nm, respectively. A 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed AMT are likely to be a part of the package. While the launch of the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio will happen by this month itself, the new model is expected to see a slight price increase.

