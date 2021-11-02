New Maruti Suzuki Celerio is country’s most fuel-efficient car: Bookings open for Rs. 11,000

Bookings for the all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio are now open for a token amount of Rs. 11,000, hinting at an imminent launch. The hatchback will be the most fuel-efficient car in the Indian market.

By:November 2, 2021 1:03 PM
new maruti suzuki celerio bookings

 

The wait is finally over as Maruti Suzuki opens its doors for the pre-bookings of the all-new Celerio. The carmaker is yet to confirm the official launch date. However, it can now be pre-booked against a sum of Rs. 11,000. Pre-orders for the all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio can be made, either by physically visiting a dealership or via the company’s website.

While the firm is tight-lipped about the engine specifications, it has revealed that the new K-Series motor powering the all-new Celerio will feature Dual Jet tech and a Dual VVT system with an idle start-stop mechanism. All of it, only for better fuel efficiency. The brand is claiming that the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be the most fuel-efficient petrol car in the country.

In the new avatar, the Celerio will don updated styling, new interior, and the Heartect architecture as well. Yes! The new model looks chic when compared with the outgoing one, which has been on sale in the Indian market since 2014. The company is claiming the new Celerio will come with a host of safety and convenience features. As of now, we can only confirm that it will come with a 7-inch Smartplay Studio touchscreen infotainment unit this time, which is not offered on the model it replaces.

Announcing the bookings open for the All-New Celerio, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Since its launch, Celerio took the market by storm with its unique style and the revolutionary Auto Gear Shift (AGS) Technology, that helped democratize the two-pedal technology in the country. Brand Celerio has since then stood for new age technology, modern design and practicality. Today’s urban, progressive and aspirational customers, look for lively, active and vivid products to match their persona. The All-New Celerio with a new petrol engine, vibrant and stylish design, and with host of segment-first features is an all-rounder. We are confident that the All-New Celerio will once again energize the compact segment.”

Mr. CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Powered by Next-Gen K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT Engine with first in segment Idle Start-Stop Technology, All-New Celerio will be the ‘MOST FUEL-EFFICIENT PETROL CAR IN INDIA’.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Volkswagen Taigun waiting period extends to 2 months: Helps company post 50% growth in October 2021

Volkswagen Taigun waiting period extends to 2 months: Helps company post 50% growth in October 2021

November 2021 car discounts: Honda Cars India offering great deals this Diwali

November 2021 car discounts: Honda Cars India offering great deals this Diwali

Joy e-bike registered 502% sales growth in October 2021: 2,855 electric bikes, scooters sold

Joy e-bike registered 502% sales growth in October 2021: 2,855 electric bikes, scooters sold

Honda Cars India sold 8,108 units in Oct 2021: Records 25% YoY drop

Honda Cars India sold 8,108 units in Oct 2021: Records 25% YoY drop

Steelbird SA-5 DOT helmet launched at Rs 3,899: Gets anti-fog shield visor & more

Steelbird SA-5 DOT helmet launched at Rs 3,899: Gets anti-fog shield visor & more

EVRE, Freshworld collaborate for 500 EV chargers across 12 cities

EVRE, Freshworld collaborate for 500 EV chargers across 12 cities

Maruti Suzuki sales down by 33% in October 2021: Semiconductor shortage affects production

Maruti Suzuki sales down by 33% in October 2021: Semiconductor shortage affects production

BYD e6 all-electric MPV launched in India at Rs 29.15 lakh: Price, specs, range & more

BYD e6 all-electric MPV launched in India at Rs 29.15 lakh: Price, specs, range & more

In images: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 custom-built as a bobber with Star Wars-themed striping

In images: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 custom-built as a bobber with Star Wars-themed striping

October 2021 bike, scooter sales: Bajaj Auto reports 14 percent decline, maintains exports leadership

October 2021 bike, scooter sales: Bajaj Auto reports 14 percent decline, maintains exports leadership

2022 Kawasaki Z650RS launched in India: Costs Rs 41,000 more than Z650

2022 Kawasaki Z650RS launched in India: Costs Rs 41,000 more than Z650

Nissan India clocks 254 per cent growth: Wholesales 6,917 units

Nissan India clocks 254 per cent growth: Wholesales 6,917 units

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio starts reaching dealerships ahead of launch

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio starts reaching dealerships ahead of launch

'Electric vehicle registrations more than CNG & hybrids in Delhi in recent months'

'Electric vehicle registrations more than CNG & hybrids in Delhi in recent months'

Next-gen Ather Grid 2.0 fast chargers launched: Free charging till December 2021

Next-gen Ather Grid 2.0 fast chargers launched: Free charging till December 2021

2022 Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs F250: Top five key differences explained

2022 Bajaj Pulsar N250 vs F250: Top five key differences explained

Ather Energy launches 'OATs for Champions' in response to Rajiv Bajaj's dig, Ola joins in too!

Ather Energy launches 'OATs for Champions' in response to Rajiv Bajaj's dig, Ola joins in too!

Ola Cars announce India's biggest pre-owned car festival: Get discounts of upto Rs 1 lakh

Ola Cars announce India's biggest pre-owned car festival: Get discounts of upto Rs 1 lakh

Six in 10 buyers wait for discounts to buy vehicles

Six in 10 buyers wait for discounts to buy vehicles

Interview: Zac Hollis, Brand director, Skoda Auto India

Interview: Zac Hollis, Brand director, Skoda Auto India