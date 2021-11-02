New Maruti Suzuki Celerio is country’s most fuel-efficient car: Bookings open for Rs. 11,000

Bookings for the all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio are now open for a token amount of Rs. 11,000, hinting at an imminent launch. The hatchback will be the most fuel-efficient car in the Indian market.

The wait is finally over as Maruti Suzuki opens its doors for the pre-bookings of the all-new Celerio. The carmaker is yet to confirm the official launch date. However, it can now be pre-booked against a sum of Rs. 11,000. Pre-orders for the all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio can be made, either by physically visiting a dealership or via the company’s website.

While the firm is tight-lipped about the engine specifications, it has revealed that the new K-Series motor powering the all-new Celerio will feature Dual Jet tech and a Dual VVT system with an idle start-stop mechanism. All of it, only for better fuel efficiency. The brand is claiming that the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be the most fuel-efficient petrol car in the country.

In the new avatar, the Celerio will don updated styling, new interior, and the Heartect architecture as well. Yes! The new model looks chic when compared with the outgoing one, which has been on sale in the Indian market since 2014. The company is claiming the new Celerio will come with a host of safety and convenience features. As of now, we can only confirm that it will come with a 7-inch Smartplay Studio touchscreen infotainment unit this time, which is not offered on the model it replaces.

Announcing the bookings open for the All-New Celerio, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Since its launch, Celerio took the market by storm with its unique style and the revolutionary Auto Gear Shift (AGS) Technology, that helped democratize the two-pedal technology in the country. Brand Celerio has since then stood for new age technology, modern design and practicality. Today’s urban, progressive and aspirational customers, look for lively, active and vivid products to match their persona. The All-New Celerio with a new petrol engine, vibrant and stylish design, and with host of segment-first features is an all-rounder. We are confident that the All-New Celerio will once again energize the compact segment.”

Mr. CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Powered by Next-Gen K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT Engine with first in segment Idle Start-Stop Technology, All-New Celerio will be the ‘MOST FUEL-EFFICIENT PETROL CAR IN INDIA’.”

