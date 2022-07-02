New Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon comparison. We compare the two hottest-selling sub-4 metre SUVs in terms of design, features, engine specifications, and safety.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza was recently launched in India ta Rs 7.99 lakh onwards (ex-showroom), rekindling the competitive sub-4 metre SUV market in India. The Brezza has been a good-selling product for Maruti Suzuki ever since its launch, however, in recent times, the Tata Nexon has been out-selling the Brezza, owing to better safety ratings and creature comforts.

That said, Maruti Suzuki is not giving up that easy, as the new Brezza facelift has a lot to offer, in terms of cosmetics, technology, and comfort updates. So which of the two is a better buy now? We compare the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift against the Tata Nexon in terms of design, dimensions, features, tech, and engine specifications to let you decide.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift vs Tata Nexon Pricing

The new Brezza’s prices start from Rs 7.99 lakh onwards, while the AT models are priced between Rs 10.96 lakh and 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Nexon’s priced at Rs Rs 7.54 lakh (ex-showroom), approximately Rs 45,000 cheaper than the Brezza, while the top-spec Nexon carries a price tag of Rs 13.89 lakh (ex-showroom), ~Rs 7,000 cheaper than the new Brezza facelift.

You can read more about how the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza compares to its competitors in our detailed price comparison.

Design and dimensions of the 2022 Brezza vs Nexon

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza has had a significant design update, including new headlights, bumpers, grille, fog lamp housings, and tail lights, giving the Brezza a sleeker, more modern look. However, the overall boxy silhouette is retained, giving the 2022 Brezza a signature design.

The Tata Nexon’s design has remained the same, as the carmaker hasn’t given the sub-4 metre SUV any significant updates in recent times. The Nexon features a high stance, high-set grille and waistline, an arched roof, and a sculpted bonnet with protruding wheel arches, giving the Nexon a sporty stance.

Dimensions Brezza Facelift Tata Nexon Length 3,995 mm 3,993 mm Width 1,790 mm 1,811 mm Height 1,685 mm 1,606 mm Wheelbase 2,500 mm 2,498 mm Ground clearance — 209 mm Boot space 328-litres 350-litres

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is slightly longer and taller, meaning more leg room and headroom, while the Tata Nexon wider, translating to better shoulder room. However, the difference is narrow. The Tata Nexon also gets more boot space.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon – Exterior and interior features

The new Brezza facelift gets LED lights all around, including fog lamps, 16-inch tyres, auto headlamps, roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, plastic cladding, and front and rear skid plates amongst others.

The major updates are in-car, such as a new 9.0-inch floating infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and connected car tech, voice assistant, cruise control, automatic climate control, rear ac vents, wireless charging, a HUD unit, electric sunroof, keyless entry, cooled glovebox, USB charger for the rear, a flat-bottom steering wheel wrapped in leather, and much more. The Brezza is well-equipped to take on its competitors.

The Nexon features 16-inch wheels, body claddings, projector headlights, automatic headlights and wipers. At the same time, the interior gets a 7.0-inch floating infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and connected car features, an electric sunroof, rear ac vents, cooled glovebox, height-adjustable driver’s seat, cruise control, ventilated seats, and more. Both SUVs are equally equipped in terms of comfort and convenience features.

New Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift vs Tata Nexon engine specifications

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is offered with a standard 1.5-litre petrol engine with a mild hybrid system. The engine is paired to a standard 5-speed manual or an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic with paddle shifters. Maruti Suzuki no longer offers a diesel variant after the BS6 norms came into effect.

The Tata Nexon is offered with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel motor. Gearbox choices include either a 6-speed manual or an AMT and gets three drive modes: City, Eco, and Sport.

Specifications Brezza (P) Nexon (P) Nexon (D) Displacement 1.5 L 1.2 L 1.5 L Power (bhp) 102 118 108 Torque (Nm) 137 170 260 Gearbox 5MT/6AT 6MT/6AMT 6MT/6AMT Mileage (kmpl) 20.15 17.5 21.1

The Tata Nexon’s petrol engine is more powerful than the Brezza’s, however, the latter offers more mileage and has a new 6-speed torque converter automatic compared to the Nexon’s AMT, which might be a deal breaker from some.

Safety features – 2022 Brezza facelift vs Tata Nexon

Safety features in cars are becoming a strong aspect amongst buyers. The new Brezza offers 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, hill hold assist, a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and more. The Brezza has not been rated by NCAP yet.

The Tata Nexon is a 5-star safety-rated SUV. It gets all the safety features the Brezza gets, apart from the number of airbags, which stands at two and the 360-degree camera, instead, gets a reverse parking camera and sensors.