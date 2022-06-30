How does the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza compare against its competitors in the sub-4 metre SUV segment in terms of pricing? We find out.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is finally on sale, priced at Rs xx lakh onwards ex-showroom. The new Brezza gets a host of much-needed cosmetic updates and mechanical updates to keep it on par with its competition in the Indian market.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza competes with the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, the newly-launched Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and the Nissan Magnite in the Indian market. Let’s do a quick price check to see how they compare.

Variant Manual Automatic LXi Rs 7,99,000 VXi Rs 9,46,500 Rs 10,96,500 ZXi Rs 10,86,500 Rs 12,36,500 ZXi Dual Tone Rs 11,02,500 Rs 12,52,500 ZXi+ Rs 12,30,000 Rs 13,80,000 ZXi+ Dual Tone Rs 12,46,000 Rs 13,96,000 All prices ex-showroom

Before we do so, Maruti Suzuki has finally given the Brezza an electric sunroof, a first for any Maruti Suzuki in India, and the vehicle gets a new 6-speed automatic gearbox, along with a standard manual. Other features include 6 airbags, ESC as standard, and a host of other features. The new Brezza gets the tried and tested 1.5-litre petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system as its only offering that makes 103 bhp and 137 Nm of torque.

Displacement 1.5 L Petrol Power 103 bhp Torque 137 Nm Gearbox 5MT/6AT Mileage 20.15 kmpl 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift engine specifications

Now, let’s check the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza’s competition for pricing.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon comparison

The Tata Nexon is available with a petrol and diesel engine, and they both get AMT options. The manual petrol Nexon is priced between Rs Rs 7.54 lakh to Rs 11.94 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), while the diesel ranges between Rs 9.84 lakh and Rs 13.24 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), and the AMTs are priced between Rs 9.19 lakh and 13.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The pricing makes the Tata Nexon petrol base variant ~Rs 45,000 cheaper, while the Nexon petrol AMT is ~Rs 1.7 lakh cheaper than the base Brezza automatic offering, the VXi. However, what is to note here is that Maruti Suzuki offers a torque converter automatic, while Tata offers an AMT.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift vs Mahindra XUV300 comparison

The Mahindra XUV300 is also offered in petrol and diesel variants and is the third-best-selling model for the carmaker according to last month’s sales report (May 2022). Similar to the Tata Nexon, the XUV 300 is also offered with an AMT.

The base version of the Mahindra XUV300 costs Rs 8.41 lakh ex-showroom, making it ~Rs 42,000 more than the Maruti Suzuki Brezza LXi trim, while the base petrol AMT is priced at Rs 10.50 lakh ex-showroom Delhi, making it ~Rs 46,000 cheaper than the Maruti Suzuki Brezza AT.

New Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift comparison

The new Hyundai Venue facelift was launched in India recently, priced at Rs 7.53 lakh onwards ex-showroom. The Venue is offered with three engine configurations and three gearbox choices. The base variant of the Hyundai Venue is ~Rs 46,000 cheaper than Brezza’s base LXi trim.

The petrol automatic range of the Hyundai Venue consists of an iMT, a clutchless manual or a DCT. The iMT base version, the Venue S (O) 1.0 Turbo iMT is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh ex-showroom, while the base DCT offering costs 10.97 lakh ex-showroom, making the iMT model ~Rs 97,000 cheaper than the Brezza, while the DCT is priced almost the same as the Brezza automatic.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift vs Kia Sonet comparison

The Kia Sonet is based on the same platform as the Hyundai Venue and gets the same engine and gearbox options as well. The base version of the Kia Sonet is Rs 7.15 lakh ex-showroom, ~Rs 84,000 cheaper than the base Brezza facelift, while the base clutchless manual, the HTK Plus 1.0 iMT is Rs 9.99 lakh, approximately Rs 97,000 cheaper than the Brezza’s base AT offering.

Moving up the price point, the DCT version of the Kia Sonet, the HTX 1.0 DCT, costs Rs 11.39 lakh, which compared to the Brezza’s VXi AT priced at Rs 10.96 lakh, is ~Rs 43,000 more than the Maruti. However, at this price, you get a more powerful engine than the Brezza and a faster gearbox.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Nissan Magnite comparison

The Nissan Magnite is the most-affordable offering in the sub-4 metre SUV segment and is offered with a manual or a CVT gearbox. The Magnite’s prices range from Rs 5.88 lakh to Rs 10.36 lakh ex-showroom, making the top-spec Magnite approximately Rs 6,000 cheaper than the Brezza’s base AT offering.