New Maruti Suzuki Brezza petrol vs CNG: Which one should you buy?

Confused between the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG and petrol? Here are the differences to help you make the decision.

Maruti Suzuki has seen strong success with its CNG models and the latest to join its alternate fuel portfolio is the Brezza sub-4 metre SUV. With the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG, the carmaker now has a CNG variant of every model, including the newly-launched Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

However, unlike the rest of the Maruti Suzuki CNG models that are offered in one or two trims, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG is offered in multiple variants. For those thinking between the Brezza CNG and the petrol version, here’s all you need to know.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG vs petrol – Design and dimension

In terms of design and dimension, the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG and petrol versions look identical. They feature the same headlight and grille design, along with sleek tail lamps that Maruti gave the new Brezza when launched last year. In terms of dimensions also, both, the petrol and CNG versions of the new Brezza are identical.

Dimensions Brezza Petrol Brezza CNG Length 3995 mm 3995 mm Width 1790 mm 1790 mm Height 1685 mm 1685 mm Wheelbase 2500 mm 2500 mm Boot space 328 litres — Fuel capacity 48-litres 55-litres

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG vs petrol – Exterior and interior features

Starting with the exterior, the Brezza CNG gets alloy wheels, LED headlights, roof rails, skid plates, and a dual-tone finish. Inside, the CNG version gets a choice between single and dual-tone finish, keyless entry, auto AC, a 7.0-inch infotainment system, and everything available with the corresponding variant of the petrol counterpart.

However, the Brezza CNG is not offered with the top-spec ZXi+ variant, which gets a larger 9.0-inch infotainment system, head-up display, and a host of connected car features. All these are available with the Maruti Suzuki Brezza petrol ZXi+ variant only.

Engine specifications and gearbox

Since CNG engines are based on petrol engines, the Brezza CNG and Brezza petrol both use the same 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated unit. However, the power the engine makes varies depending on the fuel. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG makes 86.7 bhp and 121.5 Nm of torque, while the new Brezza petrol makes 99.2 bhp with 136 Nm of torque.

Specifications Brezza Petrol Brezza CNG Displacement 1.5-litre 1.5-litre Power 99.2bhp 86.7bhp Torque 136Nm 121.5Nm Gearbox MT/AT MT Mileage 20.15kmpl 25.51km/kg

Safety features on the Brezza CNG vs petrol

Similar to the features, safety equipment depends on the variant. The Brezza CNG gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse camera, ISOFIX seat anchors, hill-hold, and ESP. However, the petrol version of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets side and curtain airbags, a 360-degree camera, and height-adjustable seatbelts.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza petrol vs CNG – What should you buy?

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the best-selling vehicles in the segment and many features are new, such as the head-up display, the infotainment system, and a host of connected car tech that Maruti Suzuki revamped last year. If all of these, along with added airbags, an automatic transmission, and boot space is a priority, the petrol Brezza is the way to go.