New Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Tata Altroz vs Hyundai i20: Price, spec, feature comparison

Here is how the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift fares against its key rivals – Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz, as we compare the prices, specs, and features of these offerings.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the big shark in the tank of premium hatchbacks. The Japanese brand has today launched the facelifted avatar of the Baleno in the Indian market, and it thus makes for a detailed and interesting comparison with its key rivals – Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz. So read on to know how these premium hatchbacks are different from each other.

Price comparison – New Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Tata Altroz vs Hyundai i20

The newest one of the lot – Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift, starts from Rs. 6.35 lakh and goes up to Rs. 9.49 lakh. It is available in a total of four trim options. Moving over to the Hyundai i20, its prices start from Rs. 6.98 lakh and tops out at Rs. 11.47 lakh. The Tata Altroz, on the other hand, retails from Rs. 5.99 lakh onwards, and its top-spec i-Turbo variant sells for Rs. 9.99 lakh.

Model 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Hyundai i20 Tata Altroz Price Rs. 6.35-9.49 lakh Rs. 6.98-11.47 lakh Rs. 5.99-9.99 lakh

Design comparison – New Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Tata Altroz vs Hyundai i20

In the facelifted avatar, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno looks fresh. However, the overall silhouette of the hatchback remains familiar. That said, updated design elements add to the fresher appeal. New sharper headlamp assemblies with multi-piece LED DRLs look upmarket, along with the new bumper and grille. The addition of redesigned alloy wheels livens up the Baleno’s side profile. Around the rear, tail lamps now extend onto the boot lid. Also, the bumper is chunkier this time, helping the Baleno stand out from its older iteration. On the inside, the Baleno now employs a distinctive theme with the use of blue and black shades. The steering wheel also appears sporty.

The Hyundai i20 has a polarising design. The front sports a large radiator grille flanked by slim headlamps. The front bumper is sharp and carries a dual-tone theme. The 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels are good-looking too. Over to the rear, the design remains a hit or a miss with the crowd. The Z-shaped tail lamps are too loud, and so is the case with the chrome bits. The overall design of the i20 is sharp and feels futuristic. However, the interior of the i20 feels the most modern of all. The overall design layout shouts our premiumness.

The Tata Altroz is undoubtedly the best-looking product in the segment. With the application of Impact 2.0 design language, it stands out from the crowd. The nose features slim headlamps and grille, along with high-set fog lamps. Alloy wheels on the Altroz also measure 16-inch in diameter and are finished in a dual-tone avatar. The use of piano-black treatment on the tailgate also feels upmarket and accentuates the overall appeal of the hatchback. The dashboard layout of the Tata Altroz showcases cohesion with the appealing exterior. Flat-bottom steering is what it gets, and the centre stage of the dashboard houses a free-standing infotainment unit.

Spec comparison – New Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Tata Altroz vs Hyundai i20

Dimensionally, the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno is 3,990 mm long, 1,745 mm wide, and 1,500 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,520 mm. The i20 is slightly bigger than the Baleno, with its length of 3,995 mm, width of 1,775 mm, and height of 1,505 mm. Also, it has the longest wheelbase in its segment, measuring 2,580 mm. The Altroz is as long as the Baleno at 3,990 mm long. However, it is wider than the Baleno by 10 mm. Interestingly, it is the tallest of all, with an overall height of 1,523 mm, and its wheelbase stands at 2,501 mm.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Hyundai i20 Tata Altroz Length 3,990 mm 3,995 mm 3,990 mm Width 1,745 mm 1,775 mm 1,755 mm Height 1,500 mm 1,505 mm 1,523 mm Wheelbase 2,520 mm 2,580 mm 2,501 mm Boot Space 318L 311L 345L

Talking about powertrain options, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift sources power from a 1.2L NA petrol engine that puts out 88 bhp of peak power and 113 Nm of max torque. The Baleno can be had with either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT unit. The i20, on the other hand, is available with three engine choices – 82 bhp 1.2L NA petrol, 118 bhp 1.0L turbo-petrol, and 99 bhp 1.5L diesel. The Korean hatchback is on sale with 5 transmission choices – 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT and CVT. The Altroz is also available with three powertrain choices – 85 bhp 1.2L NA petrol, 108 bhp 1.2L turbo-petrol, and 89 bhp 1.5L oil burner. The Altroz is exclusively available with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Hyundai i20 Tata Altroz Engine 1.2L NA Petrol 1.2L NA Petrol, 1.0L Turbo-petrol, 1.5L diesel 1.2L NA Petrol, 1.2L Turbo-petrol, 1.5L diesel Power 88 bhp 82 bhp/118 bhp/99 bhp 85 bhp/108 bhp/89 hp Torue 113 Nm 114 Nm/172 Nm/240 Nm 113 Nm/140 Nm/200 Nm Gearbox 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT,CVT 5-speed MT

Features comparison – New Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Tata Altroz vs Hyundai i20

Starting with the newest kid on the block – the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift, it now comes loaded with a couple of first-in-segment features. The facelifted Baleno’s feature list includes a 360-degree parking camera, head-up display, larger 9-inch infotainment unit, ARKAMYS-powered surround sound system, Suzuki Connect with over 40 connected car features, climate control, 6 airbags and more. The Baleno also comes with cruise control in the facelifted rendition.

The i20’s feature list is the longest in its segment. The highlight features of the i20 include a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, 7-speaker Bose sound system, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, air purifier, cruise control and all-digital instrument console. In fact, the Hyundai i20 is the only car in this comparison to offer the option of a sunroof.

The Tata Altroz misses out on offering a sunroof, but it comes equipped with a free-standing infotainment unit with an 8-speaker sound system powered by HARMAN. Moreover, the Altroz’s cabin is loaded with rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, cruise control, ambient lighting, TPMS, 90-degree opening doors, and a semi-digital instrument console.

