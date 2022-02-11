New Maruti Suzuki Baleno teased again: Gets 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment unit

A new teaser of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno reveals its updated SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment unit, which comes with a 9-inch touchscreen display and ARKAMYS-powered surround sound technology.

In the premium hatchback space, Maruti Suzuki is selling the Baleno since 2015. During the course, it has received some minor cosmetic updates. Now in 2022, the brand is ready to launch a heavily-revamped iteration of the Baleno. However, keep your expectation of an all-new model aside for now, as the Baleno is only getting a major mid-life update currently. While the recent teasers have revealed that it will feature a heads-up display, a new teaser further confirms the addition of a bigger touchscreen infotainment unit.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will reach showrooms with an updated SmartPlay Pro+ system with a 9-inch HD touchscreen display. The system will also feature Surround Sense tech powered by ARKAMYS for an upmarket experience. The new unit is expected to come with connected car features like the competition. Moreover, other connectivity suites like Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth will also be available on the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

In terms of changes, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift will don a restyled front face. A new bumper with a redesigned radiator grille will be seen. Also, the headlamps have been restyled. Changes to the sheet metal will include a new bonnet. Around the sides, a new design for the alloy wheels will be seen. On the rear facet, a fresh pair of tail lamps will accentuate the appeal along with a new bumper. The dashboard will be an all-new unit as well.

With the facelift, dimensions of the Baleno are anticipated to remain unchanged. Also, the engine options will be carried over from the outgoing model. The existing 1.2L 4-cylinder powerplant will be put to use. It will be available in two guises – 82 bhp and 88 bhp. The premium hatchback will come with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard, while the automatic variants might feature a 5-speed AMT on the updated model. With a slight hike in the price, it will lock horns with the Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, Tata Altroz and more.