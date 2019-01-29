New Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS facelift unveiled: Maruti’s fastest hatch gets styling, feature updates!

Maruti Suzuki just yesterday launched the new 2019 Baleno in India at a starting price of Rs 5.4 5lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). And today, we get to see the new Baleno RS. The Nexa website has been updated with the 2019 model of the hotter version of the Baleno, however, only the front fascia has been revealed so far. The new Baleno RS has been updated with new design features and better equipment on the inside as well. Mechanically, it remains the same as the outgoing model.

Maruti Suzuki is yet to reveal the price of the new Baleno RS, but we do have the new details to talk about. To start with, the new model will come in one fully-loaded variant based on the Baleno's top-spec Alpha trim.

The new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS gets a new redesigned front bumper with wider air dam, faux air vents around the fog lamps, and the front grille gets honeycomb detailing. The rear of the new model has not been revealed yet but expect similar updates back there as well.

The new 2019 Baleno RS gets new alloys, LED projector headlamps, and on the inside, it gets a new 7-inch infotainment system that supports both Apple CarPLay and Android Auto. Like the top-trim Baleno Alpha, Baleno RS also features climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, automatic headlamps and more.

Under the bonnet, the new Baleno RS retains the same engine - a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol unit that makes 101 hp and 150 Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed transmission. Unlike the standard Baleno, the Baleno RS gets disc brakes at the rear as well.

The price has not been revealed yet, but expect it to be close to the existing model's Rs 8.5 lakh tag. When launched, the new 2019 Baleno RS will compete with the likes of Volkswagen Polo GT TSi, Fiat Abarth Punto and Tata Tiago JTP.