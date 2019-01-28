New Maruti Suzuki Baleno launched at Rs 5.45 lakh: New interior & safety features

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift has just been launched in India at price starting Rs 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). As the outgoing model, the new Baleno will come in both petrol and diesel engine options. Maruti Suzuki has updated the Baleno facelift with new interior and safety features, along with two new exterior colour options. The Baleno has been a successful product for Maruti Suzuki for years now ever since it was first introduced in 2015, taking on the likes of Hyundai i20 and Toyota Etios Liva. With a very important launch for this year - the new Wagon R - out of the way, Maruti is now focussing on refreshing its premium offering in the hatchback segment.

The Baleno is underpinned by Suzuki 'Heartect' platform that uses high tensile steel to improve overall safety. Safety features on board include dual airbags, ABS (antilock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake force distribution) and brake assist, pre-tensioner and force limiter seat belts with reminder, ISOFIX child restraint system, speed alert system and rear parking sensors as standard across variants. The new Baleno facelift complies with offset, side crash and pedestrian safety norms.

The front end of the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift has been updated with a new grille, sculpting around the fog lamp housings, and LED projector headlamps with DRLs (daytime running lights). It gets new two-tone 16" alloy wheels.

On the inside, the new Baleno facelift has been given black interiors with blue detailing and a dual-tone seat fabric design. The cabin boasts of a 17.78 cm touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice recognition, parking camera, Bluetooth audio & calling, Smartplay Studio App, vehicle information like fuel, parking brake etc.

The engine options remain the same with the 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine and 1.3-litre diesel unit. The petrol unit makes about 83 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque, while the diesel Baleno makes 74 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque. Both engines come paired with a five-speed manual as standard, although a petrol CVT variant is available.

“Baleno has been a resounding success for Maruti Suzuki in the highly competitive premium hatchback segment. Recently it has achieved another landmark in its journey by achieving a milestone of 5 lac sales within a record time of 38 months," R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, said.

"Keeping our customer-centric philosophy at the core of product conceptualization, this new Baleno will further enhance the brand’s appeal. New Baleno offers bold design, premium interior, enhanced safety and exceptional driving experience to the customers.”