New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift: 4 features to drool tech-savvy buyers

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift will launch on 23 February with a host of new features and some design updates that will set it apart from rivals.

Maruti Suzuki has today confirmed that the new Baleno facelift will feature 4 high-tech features to drool the new-age tech-savvy buyers. The premium hatchback is confirmed to launch on February 23 with an updated design, a reworked cabin, and a longer feature list. Powertrain, however, will remain unchanged with the outgoing iterations of the 1.2L NA petrol motor. Also, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift will boast a set of first-in-segment features to give a tough time to the competition. Here’s a list that reveals these 4 features, which are targeted to make the Baleno a future-proof offering.

Head-Up Display

The updated Maruti Suzuki Baleno will offer the convenience of a head-up display for a better driving experience. Also, the premium hatchback will be the first vehicle in its segment to offer the head-up display. It will show all the important information, like speedometer, climate control setting and more.

New 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment Unit

Another new addition of the facelift Baleno will be a larger 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment unit. The system will offer a high-definition display, voice assist, and ARKAMYS-powered surround sound system. The free-standing unit will be the largest-ever display seen on a Maruti Suzuki model in the Indian market.

360-degree Parking Camera

The new Baleno will offer another first-in-segment feature in the form of a 360-degree parking camera. The tech will come in handy while driving the car in crowded streets, traffic jams, and most importantly, in tight parking spaces. The system will give a bird’s eye view of the vehicle.

Suzuki Connect

The Baleno will also feature the next-generation Suzuki Connect. The connectivity suite will come equipped with more than 40 features, including status alerts, trips and driving behaviour, safety & security notifications and more. The suite will also enable Smartphone and Smartwatch connectivity via the Suzuki Connect App, along with Amazon Alexa devices.