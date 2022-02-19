New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift: 4 features to drool tech-savvy buyers

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift will launch on 23 February with a host of new features and some design updates that will set it apart from rivals.

Written by Mohit Bhardwaj
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Features

Maruti Suzuki has today confirmed that the new Baleno facelift will feature 4 high-tech features to drool the new-age tech-savvy buyers. The premium hatchback is confirmed to launch on February 23 with an updated design, a reworked cabin, and a longer feature list. Powertrain, however, will remain unchanged with the outgoing iterations of the 1.2L NA petrol motor. Also, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift will boast a set of first-in-segment features to give a tough time to the competition. Here’s a list that reveals these 4 features, which are targeted to make the Baleno a future-proof offering.

Head-Up Display

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift HUD

The updated Maruti Suzuki Baleno will offer the convenience of a head-up display for a better driving experience. Also, the premium hatchback will be the first vehicle in its segment to offer the head-up display. It will show all the important information, like speedometer, climate control setting and more.

New 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment Unit

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Infotainment Unit

Another new addition of the facelift Baleno will be a larger 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment unit. The system will offer a high-definition display, voice assist, and ARKAMYS-powered surround sound system. The free-standing unit will be the largest-ever display seen on a Maruti Suzuki model in the Indian market.

360-degree Parking Camera

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift 360 parking camera

The new Baleno will offer another first-in-segment feature in the form of a 360-degree parking camera. The tech will come in handy while driving the car in crowded streets, traffic jams, and most importantly, in tight parking spaces. The system will give a bird’s eye view of the vehicle.

Suzuki Connect

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Suzuki Connect

The Baleno will also feature the next-generation Suzuki Connect. The connectivity suite will come equipped with more than 40 features, including status alerts, trips and driving behaviour, safety & security notifications and more. The suite will also enable Smartphone and Smartwatch connectivity via the Suzuki Connect App, along with Amazon Alexa devices.

