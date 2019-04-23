New Maruti Suzuki Alto launched: Improved design, safety, features at price of Rs 2.93 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Alto has been the best selling car in India for the last 15 consecutive years. The manufacturer has now launched a new version of the A-Segment hatchback which now has an engine which will comply with the Bharat Stage 6 emission norms that will come into effect from April 2020. Maruti has also thrown in some new safety equipment with the updated Alto along with new design updates.

The styling updates on the new Alto include a new front grille flanked by sharper headlamps. The front bumper has also been redesigned and features a large airdam with a honeycomb grille. The interior has been given a dual tone finish on the dash and the seats while the dashboard has been redesigned as well. The Alto now gets a new infotainment system called Smart Play Dock which features Bluetooth connectivity and uses the user’s smartphone as a touchscreen. Keyless entry will also be offered.

Maruti has also upped the safety quotient of the new Alto with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Brake Force Distribution System (EBD), Reverse Parking Sensor, Driver Airbag, Speed Alert System and Seat Belt Reminder. Some of these have features have been made mandatory by government regulations.

As for its powertrain, the Alto will continue to be powered by the same engine 796cc three-cylinder engine which develops 47.3bhp. This motor has now been upgraded with new hardware and software with technological advancement of the exhaust system to comply with the upcoming BSVI emission norms. The manufacturer claims that the change in price is predominantly due to factors such as additional safety features, new technology and design and compliance to BSVI regulation. Maruti Suzuki also states that the new Alto meets the End of Life Vehicles (ELV) obligations, the New Alto is over 95% recoverable and 85% recyclable.

The ex-showroom, Delhi prices of New Alto BS VI:

New Alto BS VI Std Rs 2,93,689

New Alto BS VI LXI Rs 3,50,375

New Alto BS VI VXI Rs 3,71,709