New Maruti Suzuki Alto launch on August 18 – Here’s what to expect

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto expected India launch on August 18 and Maruti Suzuki will base the car on a new platform, along with a new engine on offer. Here’s what to expect from the new Maruti Suzuki Alto.

Maruti Suzuki is on a roll, after launching the updated Brezza and unveiling the new Grand Vitara that is scheduled to launch around September, the carmaker is gearing up to launch its entry-level offering, the Alto. The Maruti Suzuki Alto has been one of the carmaker’s longest cars in production in India, and with the new update, here’s what to expect.

Platform

The upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto will be based on the carmaker’s modular Heartect platform that many of Maruti Suzuki’s cars are based on, such as the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, the new Celerio, Wagon R, Ertiga, and the XL-6.

The platform is designed to offer more safety and is built using high tensile steel, designed to reduce noise, vibration, and harshness. Also, with emerging stringent safety norms, Maruti Suzuki is leaving no stone unturned to compete in the entry-level hatchback market.

Design and dimension

The spied images doing their rounds on the internet so far hint at design updates. The new Maruti Suzuki Alto has undergone extensive design updates ever since it was first introduced in India over 2 decades ago. The new Alto is expected to borrow design inspiration from the recently-launched Celerio while keeping its intended use — a small everyday car.

In terms of dimensions, the exterior might not have major gains or reductions, however, the interior is expected to be slightly roomier to accommodate 5 occupants, albeit a bit cramped. Apart from this, expect the new Alto to get redesigned bumpers, headlights, and tail lamps amongst others.

Engine

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto is expected to get updated powertrains as well. Similar to the recently-updated S-Presso, the upcoming Alto could get the K10C 1.0-litre DualJet petrol engine, alonside the existing 796cc unit. The new 1.0-litre engine develops 66 bhp and 89 Nm of torque, while the older 0.8-litre unit makes 47 bhp and 69 Nm of torque.

The engines will be paired to a 5-speed manual and an optional AMT, while Maruti Suzuki could also offer a CNG version of the Alto, catering to a wider audience.

Safety

Maruti Suzuki will also up the safety on the 2022 Alto, such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, parking sensors and camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors, seatbelt reminder, high-speed alert, and possibly ESC, which the carmaker is beginning to offer as a standard feature in some of its models.