New Maruti Ignis Limited Edition launching soon: Here are the key changes

The new Maruti Suzuki Ignis limited edition is all set to be launched in India anytime soon and has been already listed on Maruti's Nexa website. The new limited edition model is basically decked up with accessories and will come based on the Delta variant. In order to look funkier than the standard model, the Maruti Ignis limited edition model gets faux skid plates at the front and rear. The limited edition also gets door cladding on the sides with the 'Ignis' badging. You also get a spoiler on the limited edition model that already comes as an optional accessory. Things are not just limited to the exterior as the cabin also sees some impressive revisions. You get art leather inside compared to the normal upholstery on the standard model.

From what we believe, there should be no mechanical changes on the new Maruti Ignis limited edition. With that being said, the car will get power from the same 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT gearbox. Due to lack of sales, the diesel trim of the Maruti Ignis was discontinued early this year. Maruti Suzuki is yet to disclose the pricing of the new Ignis limited edition model and we believe that the new model will demand a premium of at least Rs 25,000 over the standard model.

Having said that, the new model should arrive holding a price tag of close to Rs 5.52 lakh for the manual and Rs 6.08 lakh for the AMT trim (prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). The sales of Maruti Ignis have not been up to the expectations of the manufacturer. The launch of the limited edition can be seen as a step to better the same and the upcoming festive season might help Maruti in this regard. More details on the new Maruti Suzuki Ignis limited edition expected soon, so stay tuned with us!