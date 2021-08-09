New Mahindra Twin Peaks logo unveiled for SUVs: XUV700 to wear it first

This brand identity redesign was done by the Mahindra Design Team and according to them, "embodies the willingness to change to suit a new world order."

The Mahindra XUV700 is all set to be unveiled on August 15. Ahead of its launch, Mahindra has been teasing us about the vehicle’s features, cabin and other bits. Now an important bit has come to the fore. For its new-age SUVs, Mahindra will be using a fresh logo. Called the Twin Peaks logo, the XUV700 will be the first car to wear it. This will be followed by other SUVs in the brand’s portfolio. The unique bit is that the brand’s SUVs will only wear this. At present, Mahindra also makes the eVerito which happens to be a sedan. This new visual identity of the brand will be seen in more than 800 cities by 2022. This brand identity redesign was done by the Mahindra Design Team and according to them, “embodies the willingness to change to suit a new world order.”Charcoal will be the primary colour with grey and red to be used as accents.

Mahindra dealerships will move to this new design theme shortly. The brand aims to launch nine new cars by 2026 and to this very effect, this logo is expected to embody dynamism. With the fresh appointment of acclaimed designer Pratap Bose, we can be rest assured of alluring Mahindra car designs in the near future. Pratap Bose, EVP and Chief Design Officer, M&M Ltd. said, “The idea behind visual identity change is to express that liberating feeling, that you can go where you want, when you want – in complete style, control and security, taking your world with you. It brings a fresh dynamism as an exciting new era unfolds. The 2M’s within the logo symbolize an expansive and exciting future which is based on a solid heritage.”

Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “It’s not only a new logo but a representation of the rejuvenated spirit at Mahindra. What better platform than the new XUV700 to showcase it to the world. The visual overhaul of our identity will be carried in a phased manner across our SUV nameplates, and across virtual and physical touch-points where our customers interact with us.”

Sta tuned with us for the reveal of the Mahindra XUV700 on August 15.

