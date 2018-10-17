New Mahindra TUV300 facelift spotted testing: BS-VI engine, new interiors and India launch details

Mahindra TUV300 will be one of the first SUV in the Mahindra line-up to get the new BS-VI compliant engine and the automaker has already started testing this new facelift of TUV300 in India. However, the change on this sub-compact SUV will not be restricted just to the engine. We expect major exterior and interior changes along with more premium features. Mahindra TUV300 has seen decent sales in India especially in Tier-2 and rural areas and with the facelift will further boost sales for the company. 2019 Mahindra TUV300 facelift will launch in India in the first quarter of the FY 2019-2020.

All carmakers are now currently working towards upgrading its entire fleet to make it compliant to these tougher emission norms and Dr Pawan Goenka had confirmed that the cost of to switch to BS-VI will be around. Rs 1,000 crore which is less than the development of an all-new vehicle. He further said that auto component suppliers will have to spend more to make BS-VI compliant components. This year the company has already launched the Mahindra Marazzo in India and soon has confirmed the launch of the new Mahindra XUV700 rumoured, Y400 codenamed, Ssangyong G4 Rexon based SUV in India on 19th November 2018.

The new Mahindra TUV300 has been spotted testing in Chennai and was spotted with heavy camouflage. The new upgrade on the SUV will feature a new front face, new front and rear bumper and updated headlamp cluster with DRLs. It will also get new alloy wheelers and new wheel cover for the rear-door-mounted spare wheel. The spy shot of interiors also suggests the introduction of a new touchscreen infotainment system that will support phone connectivity including Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

Mechanically, while the engine will now be more environmental friendly by meeting higher emission norms it is likely to be the same 1.5L mHawk100 diesel engine block with 100 hp of power and 240 Nm of torque mated to a 5-Speed MT with optional AMT gearbox.

Image Credit: Purush D Man on YouTube