New Mahindra Thar video review: Price, specs, features

With the all-new Thar, Mahindra has set to conquer both adventure-minded customers as well as the family-oriented ones. Will it succeed? Check our video review to know more.

The new Mahindra Thar has been launched in India. It is priced between Rs 9.80 lakh – Rs 13.9 lakh, ex-showroom. While the price is much higher than outgoing model, this all-new Thar is also different. Be it dimensions, quality, engine options, space or even the interiors. Mahindra claims to have built it from a third-gen chassis. This chassis is likely to underpin other future cars as well. One can book the Mahindra Thar now online or even through a nearby dealership. Mahindra says that they will start delivering the cars from November 1, 2020. Test drives are being opened in phases, with all the cities going to be included by October 15. Mahindra is confident that the new Thar will be accepted by families unlike individual adventure-seekers who bought the first-gen Thar. So, let’s take a deep look at what makes the new Mahindra Thar, its features, specs and other details.

The new Mahindra Thar comes with features that weren’t present in the older car. This includes the option of a hardtop as well as convertible. All variants get only two-doors. The boot space of 279 litres with all the seats in place is hardly there but again, is better than the previous model. There are dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, speed alert warning with all Thar variants. Higher-up models get the hill ascent as well as descent feature and ESP. There are also electronically adjustable rear view mirrors, adjustable driver’s seat, touchscreen infotainment that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, speakers on the roof and more.

Two engines and transmissions are on offer. The 2.2.-litre diesel engine produces 130hp of power and 320Nm. There is also the new 2.0-litre turbo petrol that makes 150hp and 300/320Nm depending on the transmission. With the 6-speed manual, the torque output is a bit low whereas with the torque converter, it increases by 20Nm. These same transmissions are offered with the diesel as well. Go ahead and check the video below to know what we’re talking about!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.