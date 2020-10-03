New Mahindra Thar video review: Price, specs, features

With the all-new Thar, Mahindra has set to conquer both adventure-minded customers as well as the family-oriented ones. Will it succeed? Check our video review to know more.

By:October 3, 2020 12:19 PM
2020 Mahindra Thar bookings to start with launch on 2nd october, bid for 2020 Mahindra Thar first unit reached at 92.25 lakh rupee in online auction

The new Mahindra Thar has been launched in India. It is priced between Rs 9.80 lakh – Rs 13.9 lakh, ex-showroom. While the price is much higher than outgoing model, this all-new Thar is also different. Be it dimensions, quality, engine options, space or even the interiors. Mahindra claims to have built it from a third-gen chassis. This chassis is likely to underpin other future cars as well. One can book the Mahindra Thar now online or even through a nearby dealership. Mahindra says that they will start delivering the cars from November 1, 2020. Test drives are being opened in phases, with all the cities going to be included by October 15. Mahindra is confident that the new Thar will be accepted by families unlike individual adventure-seekers who bought the first-gen Thar. So, let’s take a deep look at what makes the new Mahindra Thar, its features, specs and other details.

The new Mahindra Thar comes with features that weren’t present in the older car. This includes the option of a hardtop as well as convertible. All variants get only two-doors. The boot space of 279 litres with all the seats in place is hardly there but again, is better than the previous model. There are dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, speed alert warning with all Thar variants. Higher-up models get the hill ascent as well as descent feature and ESP. There are also electronically adjustable rear view mirrors, adjustable driver’s seat, touchscreen infotainment that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, speakers on the roof and more.

Two engines and transmissions are on offer. The 2.2.-litre diesel engine produces 130hp of power and 320Nm. There is also the new 2.0-litre turbo petrol that makes 150hp and 300/320Nm depending on the transmission. With the 6-speed manual, the torque output is a bit low whereas with the torque converter, it increases by 20Nm. These same transmissions are offered with the diesel as well. Go ahead and check the video below to know what we’re talking about!

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2020 Mahindra Thar launched at Rs 9.8 lakh: Variants, specs, features, colour options

2020 Mahindra Thar launched at Rs 9.8 lakh: Variants, specs, features, colour options

BMW and Mini India car prices to increase from November 2020: Here's how much more you pay!

BMW and Mini India car prices to increase from November 2020: Here's how much more you pay!

2020 BMW G 310 GS BS6 revealed ahead of 8th Oct launch: Gets these changes

2020 BMW G 310 GS BS6 revealed ahead of 8th Oct launch: Gets these changes

New Mahindra Thar 2020 Launch Live: Price in India, Specs, Features, Images, Variants

New Mahindra Thar 2020 Launch Live: Price in India, Specs, Features, Images, Variants

Volvo XC40 Recharged: First fully electric model goes into production

Volvo XC40 Recharged: First fully electric model goes into production

September 2020 bike, scooter sales: Activa, Shine help Honda sell over 5 lakh units

September 2020 bike, scooter sales: Activa, Shine help Honda sell over 5 lakh units

MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition launched in India: Soft top MINI limited to 15 units

MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition launched in India: Soft top MINI limited to 15 units

September 2020 car sales: Toyota sees steady month on month growth selling 8,116 units

September 2020 car sales: Toyota sees steady month on month growth selling 8,116 units

Kia Motors registers highest-ever sales in September: Kia Sonet biggest contributor

Kia Motors registers highest-ever sales in September: Kia Sonet biggest contributor

Hero MotoCorp rejigs top management: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa joins Board of Directors

Hero MotoCorp rejigs top management: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa joins Board of Directors

September 2020 car sales: Maruti Suzuki registers 32% growth in domestic sales

September 2020 car sales: Maruti Suzuki registers 32% growth in domestic sales

Honda H'ness CB350 explained in images: 5 Segment-first features on this Royal Enfield rival

Honda H'ness CB350 explained in images: 5 Segment-first features on this Royal Enfield rival

Renault Kwid Neotech edition launched: Price, specs of the 3 variants

Renault Kwid Neotech edition launched: Price, specs of the 3 variants

Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer 250 range gets new colour options: Prices start at Rs 1,14,500

Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer 250 range gets new colour options: Prices start at Rs 1,14,500

New 2020 Mahindra Thar India launch tomorrow: Expected price, bookings, deliveries, variants, features

New 2020 Mahindra Thar India launch tomorrow: Expected price, bookings, deliveries, variants, features

MG Gloster video review: Specs, features, technology

MG Gloster video review: Specs, features, technology

2021 Hyundai i20 N Line breaks cover: Gets angry body kit with humble engines

2021 Hyundai i20 N Line breaks cover: Gets angry body kit with humble engines

First 2020 Mahindra Thar sold for Rs 1.11 crore in auction: Launch on October 2nd

First 2020 Mahindra Thar sold for Rs 1.11 crore in auction: Launch on October 2nd

MG Gloster to be launched in 4 variants: Features of Fortuner, Endeavour rival explained

MG Gloster to be launched in 4 variants: Features of Fortuner, Endeavour rival explained

Mick Schumacher to make F1 practice debut with Alfa Romeo at 2020 Eifel GP

Mick Schumacher to make F1 practice debut with Alfa Romeo at 2020 Eifel GP